10 best productivity apps for MacBook in 2024

The best productivity apps for MacBook can help you get more out of your Mac as they expand the capabilities of your professional or personal work. These apps help you use the MacBook easily, as it can be hard for novice users who have shifted to MacOS from a Windows or Linux PC. These applications also help you to complete different tasks, organize information, and streamline your work.

However, with so many applications to choose from, selecting the best ones for your needs can be a difficult task. Therefore, we have curated the ten best productivity apps for MacBook in early 2024 to help you complete your professional tasks.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best productivity apps for MacBook

1) Magnet

Magnet

Magnet lets you view multiple windows side by side, with many customization options. The app is especially a boon for multitaskers, as you can drag and snap windows to the edges and corners of your screen and also lock them so that the windows aren't accidentally closed. Magnet can also operate with multiple keyboard shortcuts and is, therefore, one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

Helps you organize multiple windows

Interface is user-friendly.

Can be used vertically as well.

Cons

No free or trial version is available.

2) Unclutter

Unclutter

Unclutter is another of the best productivity apps for MacBook as it can be used for storing quick notes, recently used files or folders, and any copied text. You can access it from the top of your screen and use a light or dark theme with this app. It even syncs with Gmail or Dropbox, which is a bonus.

Pros

It has a very easy-to-use interface.

Can be synced with multiple apps.

Light or dark theme options are available.

Cons

It costs $20, which may be expensive for many.

3) Folder Tidy

Folder Tidy

Everyone wants to keep the folders on their PC systems neat and organized. But often, in a hurry, we confuse folder names, unorganize them, and add confusing names. Folder Tidy puts an end to all that in just one click and arranges your files into orderly subfolders with correct naming. Hence, it's one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

It lets you organize your folders quickly.

Restores all files to their original location.

Collects no private data.

Cons

You need to devote a lot of time to changing many preset rules.

4) Hazel

Hazel

Hazel is one of the most downloaded apps worldwide. This app will let you create your own rules and arrange all your files and downloads. It allows superb file management on your MacBook, even letting you add names or tags for different file types. Overall, these features make Hazel one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

It is one of the best apps for file management.

Lets you organize all your downloads.

Cleans out duplicated files.

Cons

It costs more than $40 for a single download or $65 for a family pack.

5) Notion

Notion

Notion can be categorized as an all-in-one tool for productivity, as it lets you organize and compile your workflows. It is great if you want to manage all the upcoming tasks in a team, note down all important dates, or create a board view. All these features mean that it's one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

It comes with a trial version to download.

Lets you create multiple team meetings in advance.

Has an easy-to-use interface.

Cons

Its Ask AI feature is still in the beta stage.

6) Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is a professional video editing software used by content creators and filmmakers worldwide. It lets you edit all your video assets to create a video of your choice. FCP also supports multiple video formats, and you can create professional-grade movies without a steep learning curve, making it one of the best productivity apps for MacBooks.

Pros

It comes with a trial version.

Has a trackless timeline.

FCP supports Multicam and multiple video formats.

Cons

Many features are only available with the paid version.

7) Fantastical

Fantastical

Fantastical is a great alternative to the Mac's original calendar app as it has a sleek and organized layout. It also has a Mini Window for checking all your reminders and schedules. The app supports voice commands and provides weather updates as well.

Pros

Comes with a Mini Window.

Helps to create reminders or tasks.

Supports voice commands.

Cons

Many premium features are only available with the paid version.

8) CARROT Weather

CARROT Weather

If you are looking for the best weather predictor app to plan your day, the CARROT Weather app is a must-have on your MacBook. Apart from all the popular regions of the world, the app also supports many secret locations. It even supports per-hour weather predictions and has animated widgets. Thus, CARROT Weather can be considered one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

It supports multiple iOS devices.

Provides accurate weather predictions.

Also comes with many secret locations.

Cons

Comes with any in-app purchases

9) Swish

Swish

Swish is a utility app that is a must-have for any Mac user. It lets you use multiple trackpad gestures with a simple swipe, tap, or pinch. It also comes with a dock and menubar gestures that will enhance your workflow and make you a power user. Swish also allows for switching between apps and multiple windows without the keyboard.

Pros

Supports multiple gestures.

Comes with preloaded presets, which are very useful.

Has a free trial version.

Cons

Takes time to learn all the gestures.

10) GIMP

GIMP

If you are looking for an image editor app on your Macbook, then GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) is the best tool to use. It is a fully free image editing software that is constantly updated and has an intuitive interface. It also has an extensive filter library and supports multiple image formats. These features mean it's one of the best productivity apps for MacBook.

Pros

It is free to download.

Has a very easy-to-use interface.

Works with multiple image formats.

Cons

Does not come with 3D designing tools like in Adobe Photoshop.

So, this concludes our list of the best productivity apps for MacBook. For more such articles, follow Sportskeeda's Software and Apps section.

