Gimbal stabilizers can be very helpful for people who love filming on their phones but find it difficult to get steady or smooth shots. Mobile phone cameras have come a long way in their ability to capture stunning portraits and even perform astrophotography. However, having a high-quality camera alone is not enough to produce great images. Without proper image stabilization, shaky videos or blurry pictures can ruin your shots. Fortunately, gimbal stabilizers are available as excellent accessories for both Android and iPhone devices.

Whether you're a content creator, an aspiring filmmaker, or a hobbyist who likes filming home videos, a good gimbal can be a game-changer. However, with so many options available in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one. This article will discuss the 5 best Android and iPhone gimbal stabilizers in 2024.

A look at the best Android and iPhone gimbal stabilizers in 2024

1) Insta360 Flow

Insta360 Flow (Image via Insta360)

The Insta360 Flow is one of the best gimbal stabilizers known for its outstanding subject tracking, advanced shooting modes, and compact design. It offers incredibly accurate AI tracking and 360 panoramas, with a built-in selfie stick and tripod. It is a suitable choice for content creators and travelers looking to capture super-smooth imagery.

Features Insta360 Flow Gimbal weight 369g (Approx.) Maximum phone weight 130-300g Battery 2900mAh Tripod (if available or not, dimensions) Yes Length: 80mm Diameter: 187.6mm Price $169 (Standalone) $199.98 (Pro Tripod Kit)

Pros:

Easily foldable and has an incredibly portable design.

Magnetic clamp makes handling hassle-free.

3-axis stabilization offers smooth footage.

Exceptional battery life.

Cons:

Shorter battery life compared to some models.

Not compatible with large phones.

Has a higher price point.

Here's the buying link.

2) DJI Osmo Mobile 6

DJI Osmo Mobile 6 (Image via DJI)

DJI is a leading name in gimbal technology, and the Osmo Mobile 6 lives up to the brand's reputation. This versatile gimbal delivers exceptional 3-axis stabilization, intuitive controls, and a long-lasting battery.

The gimbal can be controlled using DJI's Mimo app, thus offering creative shooting modes. Features like a built-in extension rod, ActiveTrack 6.0, and a magnetic clamp make it an excellent option.

Features DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal weight 305g (Approx.) Maximum phone weight 170-290 g Battery 1000 mAh Tripod (if available or not, dimensions, weight) Yes Length: 138mm Diameter: 32mm Price $149 (Standard) $398 (Vlog Combo)

Pros:

Has a robust build.

Offers a user-friendly app integration.

Great subject-tracking capabilities.

Cons:

Relatively larger and heavier compared to other options.

The vlog combo has a very high price point.

Here's the buying link.

3) DJI OM 5

DJI OM 5 (Image via DJI)

The DJI OM 5 strikes a balance between portability and functionality. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel and everyday use, and features like the built-in extension rod, magnetic clamp, ActiveTrack 4.0, and ShotGuides keep your creativity flowing.

The Mimo app offers editing tools and tutorials, empowering you to take your mobile filmmaking to the next level.

Features DJI OM 5 Gimbal weight 292g Maximum phone weight 230-290g Battery 1000 mAh Tripod (if available or not, dimensions, weight) Yes Length: 138mm Diameter: 32mm Price $129

Pros:

Has a very ergonomic and portable design.

ActiveTrack 4.0 offers great subject tracking.

The ShotGuides feature in the Mimo app offers useful presets and editing tools.

Cons:

Has a relatively short battery life.

Stabilization is not as powerful as the Osmo Mobile 6.

Here's the buying link.

4) Zhiyun Smooth 5S

Zhiyun Smooth 5S (Image via Zhiyun)

The Zhiyun Smooth 5S offers impressive stabilization at a budget-friendly price. Features like the LED fill light come in handy for low-light conditions, while the ZY Cami or StaCam app provides access to various creative shooting modes and editing tools. Its comfortable grip ensures fatigue-free filming sessions.

Features Zhiyun Smooth 5S Gimbal weight 625g (with battery) Maximum phone weight 150-300g Battery 2,600mAh Tripod (if available or not, dimensions, weight) Yes Price $169.00 (Standard) $219.00 (Combo)

Pros:

Powerful stabilization for the price.

Great app integration offers creative freedom.

Sturdy and comfortable grip.

Cons:

Very heavy compared to competitors.

It is not as portable as other gimbals in the market.

Here's the buying link.

5) Hohem iSteady M6

Hohem iSteady M6 (Image via Hohem)

The iSteady M6 is a solid choice for casual creators who want a splashproof and user-friendly option. The magnetic phone clamp makes setup a breeze, while Story Mode automatically edits your footage with transitions and music.

The accompanying app offers additional creative features and editing tools. Features like the Magnetic fill light, AI vision Sensor, and OLED Display make it a great option.

Features Hohem iSteady M6 Gimbal weight 551g (Including battery) Maximum phone weight 400g Battery 2600mAh Tripod (if available or not, dimensions, weight) Yes Price $159.00 (Standard) $209.00 (M6 Kit with AI Magnetic Tracking Part) $219.00 (M6 Kit & Remote Control) $259.00 (M6 Kit & Remote Control & Tripod)

Pros:

Can handle up to 400g payload.

Has a long battery life.

iSteady 7.0 offers decent stabilization.

Cons:

Stabilization is not as powerful as some competitors.

The app functionality isn't as advanced as some options.

Here's the buying link.

Things to keep in mind before buying a gimbal stabilizer

Compatibility: While buying a gimbal stabilizer for your Android or iPhone, be sure to pick one that is the right fit for your device. Choose one that is compatible with your device.

While buying a gimbal stabilizer for your Android or iPhone, be sure to pick one that is the right fit for your device. Choose one that is compatible with your device. Stabilization: Be sure to pick a gimbal that offers great stabilization. Typically, 3-axis stabilization yields superb stability and offers smooth, shake-free videos.

Be sure to pick a gimbal that offers great stabilization. Typically, 3-axis stabilization yields superb stability and offers smooth, shake-free videos. Features: Choose a gimbal stabilizer that offers features like a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and extendable rods to enhance your creative freedom further.

Choose a gimbal stabilizer that offers features like a built-in selfie stick, tripod, and extendable rods to enhance your creative freedom further. Battery life: A longer battery life would mean the freedom to shoot longer videos without having to charge frequently. Pick a gimbal stabilizer that offers relatively good battery life and has a long run time.

This completes the article on the 5 best Android and iPhone gimbal stabilizers in 2024. We hope you found it helpful.