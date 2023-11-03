Best Android apps in 2023 you need on your phone

Multiple apps are launched on the Google Play Store every year. And with this increasing list, it becomes a chore to find and download the best Android apps that are suited for you. Multiple factors are looked into before deciding on choosing an application, as finding the right one completely transforms the user experience on your respective Android device.

Hence, we have carefully curated a list of some of the most popular and widely used apps, which are further divided into categories to help you find the exact app you're searching for. Without wasting any more time, let's begin with the list.

Must-have best Android apps for your phone in 2023

Best Photography app - Simple Gallery Pro

For those who love taking pictures and want an app to view them easily, Simple Gallery Pro is one of the best Android apps out there. The app is available for free; however, to reap more benefits, there is a Pro version, which is available for $1.30. The gallery has a built-in editor and multiple sorting possibilities.

Compared to the default photo applications that come pre-installed on Android smartphones, Simple Gallery Pro is a lot more organized and fun to use. For this reason, a lot of Android users think it's the finest Android gallery app.

Best art and photo editing app - Adobe Lightroom

One of the best Android apps for photo editing is Adobe Lightroom, which retains many of the features from popular photo editing apps like Adobe Photoshop. It also is currently one of the Editors' Choice winners. Some of its standout tools include raw camera file profiles, different lens correction modes, RAW image format support, and advanced color and lighting sliders.

The app also notably syncs all your edits between the mobile and desktop apps. These features make it one of the best Android apps and it is also free to download.

Best notes app - Google Keep

While there are several apps available in the Play Store to note down things, Google Keep is our favorite because of its easy-to-use layout and support for cloud syncing. The app also allows you to record voice memos, lists, and other language support that is automatically transcribed, making it one of the best Android apps.

Along with creating collaborative lists and notes with your friends and family, you can also set notes as reminders. The app is also continuously updated by Google, so it keeps getting better and is a must on every Android device.

Best calculator app - ClevCalc

If you are bored with the native calculator app on your Android device, ClevCalc is kind of an all-in-one solution. It is a general-purpose calculator with all the features you would expect. Simple logarithmic and trigonometric functions are also included.

But what distinguishes this calculator app from others is its extra features, which include a unit pricing calculator, currency conversion, and a host of other functions. The discount calculator is another great tool of this app.

Best casual game - Usagi Shima

Although Usagi Shima appears to be a typical simulation game, there are several ways in which it may be distinguished from other games. It offers you almost total control over where to install various structures and decorative things, making it ideal for those with a creative mind.

The main objective of the game is to gather as many plush animals as you can. Numerous kinds of bunnies will visit your island to work, mingle, or simply unwind. You need to make sure your island is stocked with items to entice the bunnies to return, and then you can capture screenshots to save them on your device. All of these features make this one of the best Android apps for casual gaming.

Best entertainment app - YouTube

It’s probably the one Android app that is pre-installed on your Android device. With the help of its user-friendly interface, the YouTube mobile app allows access to the full video-sharing website right from your palm. You can also watch videos in your favorite video quality at up to 4K resolution (given your device supports it).

You can also enjoy ad-free viewing, YouTube Music, and unique features like audio playback while the screen is off if you have a YouTube Premium subscription.

Best media player app - VLC

On Windows and macOS, VLC is among the most downloaded media players, and most mobile users also like the Android version. The Android app also supports numerous video file types and allows you to watch any video that is saved on your smartphone.

That means the app should be able to play anything you want. The best part is that VLC has no annoying advertisements and is totally free to download. Subtitles are also supported by the app, and its picture-in-picture mode even enables background playback.

Best music app - Poweramp

One of the best Android apps for music playback is Poweramp. All the features are included, such as compatibility for nearly every audio codec available, an equalizer, gapless smoothness, Android Auto, and Hi-Res audio. Although the user interface might be a little hard for novice users to operate, this music player has one of the best designs, which supports themes as well.

Even though there are other excellent music applications for Android, Poweramp stands out due to its extensive customizing options. In addition, Poweramp features an equalization tool that helps in listening to various sound signatures.

Best messaging app - WhatsApp

In a world rife with messenger apps, WhatsApp is among the best Android apps and boasts more than five billion users. Add to that an integrated web version that lets users take their chats to the desktop. This Facebook-owned app is bolstered by native media sharing and seamless message sharing across all different platforms.

It also features advanced end-to-end encryption, ensuring your messages are safe and secure. The app is free to download and is constantly updated to improve its features.

These were all the best Android apps in every popular category. It might be difficult to narrow down to the very best applications because there are many amazing ones available, but we have tried to include the most sought-after and popular apps.

