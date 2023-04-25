WhatsApp users are no longer limited to using their accounts on only one device. The messaging service owned by Meta announced its multi-device login feature, which previously allowed you to access and send messages from additional Android tablets, browsers, or computers in addition to your primary phone, and is now expanding to support additional smartphones.

The CEO himself has posted regarding this, saying logging into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones is now possible.

WhatsApp Multi-mobile log in feature: Why and How to Use it:

The messenger platform promotes the feature as a useful tool for small businesses that want multiple employees to be able to send and receive messages from the same business number using different phones. It should, however, be useful for anyone who frequently uses multiple smartphones and wishes to have them all linked to the same WhatsApp account.

Maximum number of phones for log in

How many phones login can it support ( Image via WhatsApp.com )

The multiple phone login feature has been confirmed to support up to four mobile log-ins. The first device logged in will still be considered 'primary.' It does not need to be turned on to receive messages on your other phones, Android tablets, or computers.

If your primary device is inactive for over 14 days, the messaging app claims it will log out of your other devices. You can also manually log out of a linked device from your primary phone.

This feature is independent of OS ( Image via Meta )

Once you've linked a secondary phone to your account, you can access and send messages from either device. Messages from up to a year ago will sync between devices, allowing you to review chat history before sending new ones. Messages can be synced across devices regardless of OS, whether Android to iOS or vice versa.

How to log in to multiple phones

How to use the future ( Image via Unsplash/ Amin Moshrefi )

The process is fairly simple. After installing the app for the first time, you can set up a secondary phone to use with your WhatsApp account. The new "link to existing account" option can now be used instead of entering your phone number during setup and logging in as usual.

A QR code will be generated that can be scanned by your primary WhatsApp phone. This can be done via the settings "link a device" option. The new feature is compatible with both Android devices and iOS alike.

Yes, you can still log into multiple devices using the platform's web service via browser. Still, after the recent feature announcement, anyone can access their account via the application. The latest update included saving disappearing messages, and this is also useful for people, especially those with businesses. Whether or not you use the multi-device feature, personal messages remain end-to-end encrypted.

