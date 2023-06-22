What is YouTube 1080p Premium and how to use it on your Android and Google TV devices?

Google has just launched YouTube 1080p Premium for Android and Google TV devices. Apple first introduced the service in April this year. But at the time, it was only available on Apple iOS devices. Now, in a bid to cater to its own Android operating system, Google has finally brought this service to Android and Google TV devices.

This article provides a detailed overview of the YouTube 1080p Premium service, including its difference from YouTube 1080p, a step-by-step guide to using this feature, and the price.

What is YouTube 1080p Premium?

The 1080p Premium feature on YouTube upgrades your video-watching experience by enhancing the bitrate of 1080p videos. This feature works best when watching sports, gameplay, or videos with a lot of motion. The enhanced bitrate makes 1080p videos with such content more detailed, smoother, and sharper.

How to use YouTube 1080p Premium

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use 1080p Premium on your Android or Google TV device:

Open the YouTube app on your Android or Google TV device. Open any 1080p video. Open the settings option on the bottom right corner of the video screen. Select "1080p Premium Enhanced bitrate"

Thereafter, the 1080p Premium quality will be activated on your video. Remember, this feature is only available to a few Android and Google TV users. Also, the 1080p Premium feature will only be supported by videos uploaded at 1080p resolution, not YouTube Shorts or live streams.

What is the difference between 1080p and 1080p Premium on YouTube?

As mentioned above, normal 1080p videos have a lower bitrate than when watching with the 1080p Premium feature. It makes videos with high motion crisper and smoother. Also, the 1080p Premium feature is not to be mistaken for a YouTube Premium subscription (although it will be an integral part of it).

YouTube Premium is an all-in-one subscription that offers ad-free access to YouTube and YouTube Music apps and has no relation to bitrates.

What is the price of YouTube 1080p Premium?

When the 1080p Premium feature was first launched on Apple devices, people thought Google was trying to limit its 1080p videos only to YouTube Premium users. But this misunderstanding was soon cleared by Google. Currently, Google is making this feature available to a few non-Premium users besides every YouTube Premium user.

Google is expected to make this feature exclusive to YouTube Premium users in the near future. Below are the prices of some YouTube Premium subscription plans:

Plans Pricing Monthly subscription $11.99 Yearly subscription $119.99 Monthly subscription with students ID $6.99

First-time users will also get a month's free trial of Premium subscription.

Over the years, as video recording devices have upgraded, we have seen YouTube upgrade its platform to accommodate better-quality videos.

From introducing 720p and 1080p to 4K and HDR, it has come a long way and is perhaps the most popular content consumption platform. Hopefully, YouTube will also release high-bitrate video services for lower (720p) and higher (4K) resolutions in the future.

