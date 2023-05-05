5 best video editors for YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts has been a viral sensation over the platform for a while now. Most content creators are leaning towards shorts due to their quick popularity and the ability to captivate the audience for a set amount of time. Unlike longer videos, YouTube shorts can be brief, informative, or creative clips lasting up to a minute. This allows users to consume more content and go through various channels simultaneously. That being said, content creators new to the platform are probably wondering what are the best tools for making these shorts.

Many editing tools are available for newcomers looking to start their YouTube journey with shorts. This article will mention five such editors to pick for creating YouTube Shorts.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Five best video editors to use when making YouTube Shorts

1) Wondershare Filmora

Wondershare Filmora is a free video editing tool that comes with a variety of features. It not only excels at making small clips for YouTube Shorts, but it also provides options for various resolutions across the web. It also has a lot of other editing options for users that can help change resolutions on the go and add effects to a clip.

One can also use the various transitions that come with the application. All you have to do is select a template of your liking and import videos into the application you want to edit. While exporting, you can choose the quality according to your liking.

2) PowerDirector 365

PowerDirector is another video editing program that comes with a variety of options for editing shorts. The free application can offer all the tools to make great YouTube Shorts. One can add templates and customize their clips according to their desire.

Options like Mask, Title, and Pip design allow users to put animations and callout graphics in their shorts. This can ultimately make the shorts more exciting and fun to watch.

3) InShot

InShot is a free creativity tool use currently available for iOS and Android. It is a convenient tool for making and uploading shorts on YouTube. The video editing features include everything from filters and effects you can add to your clips and modify them according to your liking.

These features help to make your YouTube Shorts more captivating and engaging to the audience. One can also add popular vlog music from InShot's inbuilt feature that can aid the clip before it goes live.

4) CapCut

The CapCut all-in-one video editor is a beneficial and efficient tool for making shorts. It has all the premium features you will need to craft your clip. CapCut also incorporates high-end features like keyframe animations and auto-captions, which can be utilized to make informative shorts.

The in-app effects and fonts also make it an incredibly easy-to-use software that allows one to easily make clips on the go. CapCut users can also download the phone application to edit out YouTube Shorts easily.

5) KineMaster

KineMaster is a high-end video editing tool available for iOS and Android devices. Using the straightforward application layout, you can use it to make YouTube Shorts easily. KineMaster offers unique templates that can be shared and imported into the software without hampering a project.

You can also save your project efficiently in the cloud storage so you don't lose progress. It is one of the best tools to make shorts, as many features in KineMaster are specifically designed to simplify it. The Full Screen Timeline is also a helpful feature that can aid the editing experience.

The aforementioned software, available across all devices, can perfectly fit users looking to make YouTube Shorts. With various options, you can comfortably pick an application depending on the choice of your device.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes