5 best widgets for Apple Watch in 2024

Even though the Apple Watch initially served as a companion to the iPhone, it has now evolved into an entity of its own. It boasts an impressive interface and operating system, and the range of available widgets is pushing the limits of what we previously believed could be achieved on such a small device. These apps include tools for enhancing wellness, increasing productivity, and even indulging in some gaming.

This article lists five of the best widgets for the Apple Watch in 2024.

WatchChat 2, Streaks, and more of the best widgets for Apple Watch in 2024

1) WatchChat 2

Price: Free

The WatchChat 2 widget takes the Apple Watch experience to a whole new level. It provides effortless access to all of your WhatsApp conversations, group chats, voice messages, videos, and even status updates.

Apart from just reading, you can promptly reply by utilizing a variety of keyboard layouts and verbally dictate your messages. The chat experience is further enhanced by advanced features, such as high-definition picture viewing, the option to zoom in and out, and the ability to adjust the font size for chatting.

Download link

2) Strava

Price: 1-month free trial, then $11.99/month

Strava in the Apple Watch takes fitness tracking to new heights by transforming it into a communal journey. This innovative widget serves as a central hub for all your physical endeavors, whether it is running, engaging in yoga, or participating in other athletic activities.

With Strava, you can effortlessly navigate through your surroundings with the help of intelligent suggestions on the best routes to take, or you can create your path while sporting the watch on your wrist. It also provides valuable information about your progress over time, promoting safety by allowing real-time location sharing.

Download link

3) iTranslate Converse

Price: 7-day free trial, then $49.99/year or $5.99/month

iTranslate Converse can transform your Apple Watch into an innovative tool for speech translation. This groundbreaking widget allows for seamless conversations in different languages. Its design is user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for you to tap, speak, and let go, resulting in nearly instant translations.

iTranslate Converse can accurately identify the correct language (between two selected languages) during a conversation and translate it, making communication smooth and effortless. Even in noisy and busy settings, its accuracy remains unaffected. Not only does it provide translations, but users can also access and save detailed written records of their spoken conversations.

Download link

4) Spotify

Price: $10.99/month for Spotify Premium (individual)

Spotify, the top music and podcast platform, gives you the chance to listen to countless songs, albums, and podcasts using the Apple Watch. Whether you're looking up lyrics, excited for personalized daily mixes, or singing along with the lyrics provided, Spotify offers an unmatched auditory adventure.

Build your playlists or delve into hand-picked ones across a variety of genres. The widget ensures that listening is a breeze on the watch, allowing you to enjoy your favorites wherever and whenever. If you want to avoid ads and other limitations, you can consider trying out Spotify Premium.

Download link

5) Foursquare City Guide

Price: Free

The Foursquare City Guide widget provides valuable information about interesting places to visit. If you're in an unfamiliar city and looking for a good place to eat, the last thing you want to do is clumsily wave around your pricey smartphone to search for nearby dining options.

Fortunately, Foursquare has come up with a solution tailored for the watch users. It ensures that you easily address your culinary cravings without any unnecessary fuss.

You can swiftly obtain valuable suggestions for your present whereabouts, explore alternative options, and access crucial information about whatever you are observing. Moreover, if you do not wish to overlook any exceptional places, the widget can notify you with a ping when you happen to be in their vicinity.

Download link

This concludes our list of the five best widgets for the Apple Watch in 2024.