10 best productivity apps for Windows in 2024

The best productivity apps for Windows can make your work smoother, easier, and more efficient. These applications help individuals or teams to manage tasks, organize information, and streamline work processes. There are different tools to cater to the unique preferences and needs of the users. But the ultimate task is to make complex tasks simple.

With so many options available at your disposal, choosing the right tool can be a daunting task. To help you narrow down the selection, we have listed the ten best productivity apps for Windows that will assist in meeting your requirements.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best productivity apps for Windows

1) eM Client

One of the best productivity apps for Windows (Image via EM Client)

eM Client is an alternative to popular email clients like Gmail and Outlook. It’s a freemium software with some impressive features and customization options. You can predefine text snippets in this application that you can use at the click of a button. It also has automatic spell-check, instant translation, and encrypted email protection.

An attractive calendar is added to the app, which you can use to manage your schedule. But, the free version is limited to only two accounts and doesn't support additional features. For subscriptions, there are different premium plans for individuals and enterprises.

The pro plan costs $25 per device, but it will cost less if you add more devices. For example, a five-device aggregate plan will cost just $66 instead of $125. Every premium plan comes with one year of VIP support, which can be renewed for $7.

Also, check five features you must enable on your new Windows laptop.

Pros:

The interface is user-friendly.

It has an automatic backup feature.

Impressive additional features like text translation.

Cons:

It has limited mail filtering options.

Limited customer support with the free version.

2) Todoist

Todoist- one of the best productivity apps for Windows (Image via Chegg)

Todoist is an easy-to-use time management app for individuals or teams. With the free version, you can work on 80 active projects with five people concurrently. But the features are limited. To get more features, you have to pay for the premium plans. The Pro package costs $4/month, and the Business package $6/month.

You can add a task and set a custom due date for this task or pick from the suggestions like tomorrow, this weekend, and next week. In addition to that, you can add comments to every task.

For working with teams, you can add projects and color-code them for differentiation. Under the project, you can add as many tasks and subtasks and reorder them just by dragging and dropping.

Pros:

The user interface is simple yet attractive.

It is a cloud-based app.

Cons:

Limited collaboration with other apps.

Only a few features in the free version.

3) Microsoft Calendar

Microsoft Calendar is the most efficient online calendar (Image via Microsoft)

This is one of the most efficient online calendars. It boasts many features, including event and appointment creation, meeting organization, shared group schedules, color-coded entries, and more. The interface is simple and unobtrusive, making it one of the best productivity apps for Windows in 2024.

Microsoft Calendar is available for free without any significant limitations. However, you can get the premium version to use the app offline. The plan starts at $19.99/year.

Pros:

Multiple customization options.

Seamless integration with other platforms.

Cons:

The free version requires an internet connection.

4) Freedom

One of the best productivity apps for Windows to boost focus (Image via Freedom)

If you also get distracted by multiple notifications from your social media while working, Freedom is one of the best productivity apps for Windows for you. It is an app that allows you to block the websites and apps that cause distraction, regardless of which device and operating system you're using.

With Freedom, you can restrict a site for a specific period or the whole day. It also has a locked mode, which won’t let you unblock the session early. But make sure to use it sensibly, or else you will need to connect with customer support.

But Freedom is not a free-to-use application. It comes in three different subscription plan.($8.99-montly,$39.96-yearly, and $159.99-lifetime)

Pros:

Easy to set up and use.

Schedule for blocks.

The locked mode.

Cons:

Not available for free.

Expensive monthly plan.

5) RescueTime

Track your activities with RescueTime (Image via Rescue Time)

If you often find yourself wondering where your time has gone, RescueTime is the app you need to try. It automatically logs your activity and keeps track of the time spent on different sites or applications. You can check three months of data with the free version, and there is no limit if you go premium, which starts at $6 per month.

The ability to track your work across multiple devices and platforms makes it stand out as one of the best productivity apps for Windows to consider in 2024. Talking about privacy, only you see your data. Additionally, you can disable the tracking for certain apps, sites, or periods.

Pros:

Doesn’t cause any kind of distraction while running.

Excellent analysis and reports.

Safe and secure to use.

Cons:

Limited analysis in the free version.

6) Loom

Simplest screen recorder for Windows (Image via Loom)

Loom's simplicity makes it one of the best productivity apps for Windows to consider in 2024. Click on the record button, capture your screen, and it’s ready to share. With the free version, you can upload 25 videos up to five minutes long. Beyond that, you need to pay to use Loom. Paid plans start at $10/month per person.

With the paid version, you will get unlimited uploads without length limits. Plus, a custom branding feature, password protection, and the ability to embed links in a video. However, every video you create is available publicly by default.

Pros:

It is the simplest and quickest tool to record and share screen recordings.

The paid version boasts impressive features.

Cons:

The free version has limited features.

All videos are publicly available by default.

7) Lightkey

AI-based personalized typing predictor (Image via LightKey)

Lightkey is an AI-powered predictive keyboard that adapts to your typing style and offers personalized predictions while typing. Besides Microsoft Office 2010-2021 and Office 365, it supports WhatsApp Web, Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook on Windows.

Setting up and using Lightkey is also very simple, and the spell checker is like a cherry on the cake. It might not be as helpful as predicted for professional writers; however, for regular users, like students, it is one of the best productivity apps for Windows in 2024.

The basic version of the app is free. Pro is available for $49.95/year or $229.95/lifetime. Business plan can be purchased for $69.95/year or $299.95/lifetime.

Also, check major AI updates for Windows 11.

Pros:

It offers predictions based on different writing styles.

Compatible with tons of applications.

Easy to install and use.

Cons:

Expensive premium plans.

It is not as accurate as you want it for professional work.

8) Bitrix24

Impressive CRM tool (Image via Bitrix)

Bitrix24 is a powerful CRM tool. It is an all-in-one software for all your business needs. It supports text chats, video calls, and even screen recording. It has a built-in feed where you can see updates about projects and leads. And just like social media platforms, a user can like or comment on them.

It also has tools for assigning tasks and time tracking. Furthermore, employees can create Gantt charts, Kanban boards, and reports creation. It can also be used as a helpdesk for customers because of its email ticketing, live chat, and phone support. It is compatible with popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

And don't forget that it offers an integrated website builder with more than 100 templates. With these attributes, it ranks among the best productivity apps for Windows in 2024. However, all these advancements come with tradeoffs like no chatbot and complexity in diverting incoming support requests.

Pros:

One platform destination for all business requirements.

Available at a very competitive price starting at $49/month.

Cons:

Doesn’t have any chatbot for support.

9) 1Password

Create and store password with 1Password (Image via 1Password)

1Password is a web-based password manager. It boasts features, including password organization systems, data breach monitoring, and multi-factor authentication.

This is one of the best productivity apps for Windows to securely store login credentials and generate secure passwords.

However, it doesn’t offer any free plan. For a personal plan, you need to pay $35.88/year, and for a family plan, the amount is $59.88/year. For the first time, 1Password will give you a secret key that you will need to use to add a new device or browser extension.

Feel free to check how to set up Windows 11 Hello for seamless login.

Pros:

Excellent password organization.

One-click store and use the feature.

Cons:

No free version to use.

10) Asana

One of the best productivity apps for Windows (Image via Asana)

Asana is a veteran in collaboration software with companies like Pinterest, TED, and Intel as their users. With this, you can create to-do lists, set reminders for deadlines, and send notifications to your teammates.

With some restrictions, Asana is free for a 15-member team. A monthly Premium package starts at $8.15 per user per month. The advanced features and flexibility set it apart from its competitor's apps. However, it lacks built-in time tracking and advanced scheduling features.

Pros:

The timeline view allows for flexible Gantt charts.

Intuitive task display with archiving capability.

Cons:

Setting up the software is complex.

No built-in time-tracking feature.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Software and Apps section for similar content.

Check other best tools:

Best AI Chatbots || Top Linux distros for gaming || Best widgets for Apple Watch || Best Android Apps || Best Apple Vision Pro apps || Best Linux Apps || Best Android and iPhone gimbals || Best free VPNs