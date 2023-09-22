Windows 11 gets major AI update with AI Copilot, Paint, Photos, and more

The upcoming Windows 11 update from Microsoft is packed with exciting new features, including Windows Copilot, which uses AI technology for a better user experience. Additionally, a revamped File Explorer and Ink Anywhere for pen enthusiasts are sure to impress. Enhancements to the Paint app are also part of the package, along with other additions that users will love.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's Copilot for Work AI tools will integrate generative AI into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook for optimal efficiency. Also, the tech giant will unveil a new business chat app, which will be known as Microsoft 365 Chat.

All the details you'll want to know about Windows 11's latest AI release date and other information can be found in this piece.

When is the release date for the Windows 11 AI Update?

Windows 11 23H2, Microsoft's forthcoming extensive feature upgrade, appears to have something special up its sleeve: AI. With the introduction of Windows Copilot, powered by Bing Chat, Microsoft is priming itself for an AI-centered PC age. Importantly, Copilot is set to debut as part of the Windows 11 complimentary update on September 26, with a broader release later in October.

Over the past nine months, Microsoft has followed the lead of some of the biggest names in the tech industry by wholeheartedly adopting AI. ChatGPT was the catalyst that launched this movement into the public eye, and since then, Microsoft has been working diligently to incorporate artificial intelligence throughout its entire product line.

One step in this direction was the multi-billion-dollar investment into OpenAI, makers of ChatGPT, strengthening their longstanding partnership.

AI Copilot in Windows 11 and how to use it

Creating draft versions of a document from simple text prompts will be possible for users utilizing Copilot for Word. Coupled with that, Copilot for Excel will have the capability to respond to inquiries regarding datasets in a spreadsheet. Meanwhile, an automated slide deck creation feature will be incorporated into PowerPoint, using a text document.

Microsoft has renamed its business chat app to Microsoft 365 Chat, which is now capable of excavating through an expansive scope of work-related data such as emails, meetings, chats, and web content. According to Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's corporate vice president and chief marketing officer, the app can delve into your complete domain of professional data.

Windows users with Stylus will love the new Ink Anywhere feature, where the Surface Pen or any stylus can be used for handwriting in any text box. Plus, the Snipping Tool has an impressive new addition that can read text from screenshots and enable easy sharing in different applications.

However, for access to the AI tools, companies interested in using the 365 Copilot must pay Microsoft an extra $30 monthly fee. The tech giant announced this back in July.