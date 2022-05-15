How to invite characters to Teapot in Genshin Impact

Many Travelers wonder how to invite characters to their Teapot in Genshin Impact, but there are several things that they should know.

NOTE: Players won't be able to place any new characters in the Serenitea Pot while maintenance is ongoing. There is no confirmed date when Teapot maintenance will finish.

The above note will be relevant for players trying to give their new Fragrant Dishes from the Spices From the West event to their characters. However, they can still complete the "Invite characters to taste-test" part of the Spices From the West event.

Here is how Genshin Impact players would normally be able to invite characters to their Teapot

Invite characters to taste-test

It's just a simple dialogue option (Image via miHoYo)

The main reason why some Travelers would be looking this up right now is because of the Spices From the West event. Part of the event allows Genshin Impact players to feed a character some Fragrant Dishes to boost their Companionship EXP.

Although one can't invite a new character to their Teapot until maintenance is finished (no known date), they can still feed characters already present. Simply talk to the character you wish to bolster your Companionship EXP with, and select the "Please try this!" option. Afterward, choose the relevant dish.

Keep in mind that you can feed the same character multiple times. Each character has different tastes, which affects their dialog. If a player has no character in the Serenitea Pot, they won't be able to take advantage of this part of the event.

Genshin Impact players need to invite characters for this part of the event (Image via miHoYo)

As players can see from the above Reward Preview, simply feeding some Fragrant Dishes to their characters counts. There aren't any Primogems in these rewards, so Genshin Impact players without characters in their Teapot will only miss out on some Mystic Enhancement Ores and Weapon Ascension Materials.

How to add characters to the Teapot

Clicking on this button will allow players to place some items (Image via miHoYo)

REMINDER: This method won't work while Teapot maintenance is going on. It will only be relevant once that finishes.

Travelers can place characters into their Serenitea Pot by selecting the hand icon at the top part of the screen. It should look slightly like a hand pointing to the top left. Selecting it outside of maintenance would allow players to place any furnishings down in a specific area.

The relevant tab to select is "Companion." From there, one can "invite" their character in a manner similar to placing any furnishings. There is a Companion limit, which varies based on the player's Trust Rank.

miHoYo hasn't released any details on when the Serenitea Pot maintenance will finish. If it finishes before the event ends on June 7, 2022, then everybody will be able to participate in the "Invite characters to taste-test" part of Spices From the West.

Otherwise, they just need to focus on making seasonings for the other rewards. At the very least, Travelers should now know how to add a character to the Teapot in Genshin Impact, which will be relevant once maintenance finishes.

