How to get salt in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is full of ingredients to collect for tons of different purposes, and salt is one of the most important for cooking. Players will need salt for tons of the game's most valuable dishes, and it plays a significant role during the Spices from the West event.

Gathering salt may be tricky, though, as it is not naturally occurring in the world. However, gamers have a straightforward way to get tons of salt quickly.

Genshin Impact: Where to buy salt

Genshin Impact users can purchase salt in any of the game's main cities thanks to the various helpful grocers found in the city squares. Salt can be bought for 60 Mora each, and up to 100 can be purchased at once.

This will be refilled every day, so fans don't have to worry about running out of salt. This price will even decrease if they are at Reputation Rank four or higher in the region.

Salt can be purchased at these merchants:

Shopkeeper Blanche in Mondstadt: Located in the center of town, south of the central waypoint. This shop is across from the diamond icon on the map and is marked with a plate and cutlery.

Shopkeeper Dongsheng in Liyue Harbor: Situated to the right of the southernmost waypoint in Liyue Harbor, on the right side. This shopkeeper runs a food cart and will sell players the salt.

Situated to the right of the southernmost waypoint in Liyue Harbor, on the right side. This shopkeeper runs a food cart and will sell players the salt. Shopkeeper Aoi in Inazuma City: Found near the central waypoint near the southern part of Inazuma City, this shop is right across from the Adventurer's Guild.

Each region's salt is also unique, meaning users can get 300 salt quickly in a single day, as long as they're willing to spend Mora. Salt is an essential factor in the Spices from the West event as it is one of the seasonings required to make the perfect dishes for a gamer's party.

Fans will want to make sure their pantry is stocked up before embarking on this new event.

If players have run out of salt during their cooking journey, they will simply need to wait a day, but given how much they can purchase at once, it's unlikely that they will go through it all during the event.

In short, Genshin Impact users can gather tons of salt as long as they know the right places to look.

