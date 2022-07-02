How to redeem Genshin Impact codes in Mobile, PC and PS4

Genshin Impact redemption codes are one of the best free rewards for the community, especially for F2P players. Each code can provide various rewards ranging from food and level-up materials to the valuable currency that is the Primogems.

The Special Program for version 2.8 has released three new redemption codes during the live stream. Each of them will reward fans with 100 Primogems, summing up to 300 Primogems. Here is how players can redeem Genshin Impact codes on mobile, PC, and PS4.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on all platforms

Genshin Impact codes can be acquired on all platforms using two different methods. The first method consists of opening an official website and entering the codes there. Meanwhile, the second method requires gamers to open the game on their devices.

Redeem codes using the official website

Log in using your HoYoverse account and enter the redemption code (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers who are short of time and do not have the opportunity to open the game can use the first method. Follow the steps below to redeem any code successfully:

Go to the code redemption page on the Hoyoverse official website. Login using the HoYoverse account, which will automatically sync your Genshin Impact account. You must specify the server where you play the game in the first area. (Can be either Americas, Europe, Asia, HK, TW, or MO) To redeem it, click "Redeem" after pasting or inputting the code in the blank space.

The process is simple enough, and gamers can try it using a mobile device or PC using this method. Once the codes have been redeemed, a pop-up will appear to show that the transaction was successful.

Redeem codes for in-game Mobile, PC, and PS4

In-game options to enter and claim eligible codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Paimon menu and select the Settings tab to enter the code. Open the "Accounts" tab from there. Upon loading, you will notice a "Redeem Now" option on the right side. The code redemption form will popup when you click on it. To receive the Primogems and other materials, type in the code or copy and paste it in the space given.

Remember that only Travelers above Adventure Rank 10 or higher can redeem these rewards from redemption codes. Once the codes have been redeemed successfully, gamers can close the Settings and go to in-game mail. The rewards will be displayed there once it is delivered.

Note that every mail has an expiration date, and the rewards provided are no exception. Therefore, gamers are recommended to claim any of the mails that give rewards as fast as possible

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program ended a few hours ago, and three new Primogem codes were released in it. It is an opportunity that should not be missed by any means. Players can read this post to receive all the Primogem codes and redeem them before it expires.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far