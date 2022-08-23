Genshin Impact 3.0 update: Maintenance duration, release time, and countdown

Genshin Impact 3.0 update is only a few hours away from release. The previous banners and the Battle Pass are already gone and the game will soon be shut down for maintenance all over the world.

Hence, fans will be willing to know the exact details regarding the update's release time and duration as well as the countdown. Hence, in order to make their task easier, all the information relating to the same has been provided in this article.

It is important to remember that the maintenance for the new update might get extended in case the developers feel it is necessary. Hence, the exact duration could vary, though any information regarding it 0will be mentioned on the official Twitter channel of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 update's release time and other details

Genshin Impact 3.0 update is set to be released on August 24, 2022 all across the world. The official Twitter account has clarified that the maintenance for the 3.0 update will start at 6:00 am (UTC + 8) and will conclude at 11:00 am (UTC + 8) as per Chinese Standard Time.

The exact time for each major region has been provided below:

North America (Pacific Daylight time): 8:00 pm (August 23, 2022)

8:00 pm (August 23, 2022) Europe (Central European Summer Time): 5:00 am (August 24, 2022)

5:00 am (August 24, 2022) Asia ( Indian Standard Time): 8:30 am (August 24, 2022)

It is important to remember that the times mentioned above are the points at which the update will be officially released and become playable. The maintenance will start five hours before the time mentioned above. The countdown for the same has been provided below:

Genshin Impact 3.0 update is not like the others that were released in 2022. This is a major content addition that is set to release a brand new region called Sumeru.

Along with Sumeru, players will also get access to the Dendro element for the first time, which is massive as well. There will be new characters such as Tighnari and Collei, and two new artifact sets that gamers will have to grind for.

Apart from that, they will also get access to several quality-of-life changes, especially the latest additions to the artifact strongbox. All the major artifact sets will be added and players who are still looking to further strengthen their character can use this new strongbox by discarding their bad artifacts.

However, the fun does not end here as along with the 3.0 update, players will get a brand new Archon quest (and several associated story quests) that will help them get a lot more insight into not just Sumeru, but the overarching story of Genshin Impact. The trailers that were released about Sumeru showcased a lot of mystery and dangers.

This is a region that takes the lore to a whole new level as the involvement of the Fatui and the connection between the Archons and Celestia will become a lot clearer. Therefore, players will be eager to jump into the update as soon as it becomes available.

