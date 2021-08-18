5 best team compositions for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a ton of options when it comes to team compositions and building the right team for Yoimiya can be difficult.

As a 5-star Pyro bow character, Yoimiya is a pretty unique character as she is mainly focused on dealing damage with her Normal Attacks which means supporting her can require the right team.

Still, with so many options available in Genshin Impact's roster, players can definitely build a great team to support their Yoimiya and defeat any enemies with ease.

Genshin Impact: 5 best team comps for Yoimiya

Yoimiya has tons of different options when it comes to building a team, as she is a versatile unit that can fit in a variety of teams.

There is no best overall team as all players have different levels of investment in their characters and some may prefer different playstyles, but these are the five recommended teams for players to build.

5) Mono Pyro team comp

This team comp relies solely on Pyro Damage (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Yoimiya team comp focuses on boosting Pyro damage for Yoimiya by a ton with Bennett's Elemental Burst increasing her overall damage as well.

Xiangling's Elemental Burst can keep enemies away from Yoimiya as she fires from a safe distance while also dealing some significant damage, and Kazuha can be used to shred Elemental Resistances with the Viridescent Venerer set while also grouping enemies together.

Players can also opt to use Sucrose instead of Kazuha as she also provides great Pyro damage bonuses.

4: Venti focused team comp

This team uses Venti's powerful Elemental Burst to hold enemies in place (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unlike some other main DPS characters in Genshin Impact, Yoimiya doesn't need to worry about Venti's Elemental Burst to keep enemies out of reach, allowing her to take full advantage of its powerful crowd control.

Paired with some Elemental supports like Xingqiu and Fischl, Yoimiya can deal a ton of damage to enemies trapped in Venti's vortex in a very short time.

Xingqiu can provide both Vaporize and Electro-Charged reactions while Fischl can provide great Overload procs for the team.

3) Fireworks team comp

This Genshin Impact team comp was mostly used with Childe after it was discovered updates ago, but Yoimiya can take advantage of it just as well.

Players can proc Overload, Vaporize, and Electro-charged all very quickly by utilizing Beidou's and Xingqiu's Elemental Bursts as well as keeping Oz on the field.

This composition also synergizes well with Yoimiya's fast attack speed as it can keep the reactions coming at a rapid pace.

With Xingqiu's high scaling Elemental Burst and Beidou and Fischl's fast application of Electro, this team can take enemies down quickly with powerful AOE.

2) Vaporize team comp

This team mainly focuses on getting big damage numbers through Vaporize (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Vaporize reaction in Genshin Impact is a devastating one as it can provide some of the highest damage numbers in the game due to its 1.5x multiplier on Pyro hitting Hydro and 2.0x multiplier on Hydro hitting Pyro.

With this team, players can take advantage of both versions of this reaction, as Xingqiu will proc Vaporize during Yoimiya's Normal attacks, and Childe can take advantage of Yoimiya's Elemental Burst to deal damage during her cooldowns.

Bennett as usual provides great damage buffs and can keep the team healthy. This team can shred through bosses and high health enemies, though the cooldowns may prove to be an issue if players aren't used to them.

1) Full Overload team comp

Overload is a powerful reaction after the recent buffs (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Genshin Impact team comp is likely to receive some changes after the 2.1 update, as Raiden Shogun is expected to replace one of the Electro supports in the team, but for now it still remains a very powerful team comp.

This team mainly focuses on using Overload to deal tons of AOE damage and keep enemies away from Yoimiya as she deals her damage from a safe range.

Once Yoimiya's Elemental Skill ends, players can refresh the cooldowns of Fischl and Beidou's support abilities and keep the damage coming.

Bennett also provides healing and can buff Beidou and Fischl's damage which can improve the overall damage by a ton.This team synergizes very well with Yoimiya's abilities and can easily clear the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact's team building is one of the most fun game aspects and players will definitely want to mix and match their characters to create the perfect team for their Yoimiya.

