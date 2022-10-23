Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream codes: How to redeem 300 Primogems today

On October 23, Genshin Impact conducted a livestream to reveal the upcoming 3.2 update. During the livestream, the developers showcased a brand new character and a few rerun units that will arrive in the game alongside the new update.

The livestream also gave users three codes that will reward them with 300 Primogems and other goodies upon redemption. Hence, a brief guide has been provided in this article to help new players redeem the codes and obtain the rewards.

It is important to remember that the codes are not eternal and will expire after 12 hours. Therefore, it is recommended that fans use those codes right after the livestream is over.

Guide to obtaining 300 Primogems through Genshin Impact update 3.2 livestream on October 23, 2022

Before moving any further, it is first important to provide the codes players will need to redeem. The codes are as follows:

Code 1: 6SP942Z3XVWH (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

Code 2: KS6QL3YJFCWM (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)

Code 3: GS6RLKGKWUER (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

Genshin Impact's 3.2 livestream was one of the most exciting ones in a long time. The update marks the release of the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the much-awaited introduction to Scaramouche.

The 6th Harbinger Scaramouche will be introduced as the weekly boss in this update. This means that even more major story content will be dropped, expanding upon the lore of Sumeru and Genshin Impact.

However, amongst all of the content that was introduced, the thing that fans will be most worried about is how many Primogems they can obtain. Fortunately, the Primogem collection will start today as the three redeem codes the developers showcased will provide the same rewards.

Players will be able to get a total of 300 Primogems, which will help them push their pity for Nahida or any of the rerun characters a little bit further. In any case, fans can redeem the codes through two different methods.

One of them is the website method, and the other one is the in-game method. Both of these methods are pretty easy to execute, and the same has been provided below.

Website Method to redeem 300 Primogems

Step 1: Open the Genshin Impact website and go to Redeem Code.

Redeem code section in the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Put in the necessary details, place the code, and press Redeem.

Type in the details and click Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

In-Game method to redeem 300 Primogems

Step 1: Open the game and go to your account.

Navigate to the accounts section and click on redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go to the Redeem Now section, paste the code, and click on Exchange.

Paste the code and click on the exchange option (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players perform any of the two methods, they will immediately get the codes in their in-game email. Players will, however, need to claim them from the email for the rewards to reflect on their accounts.

