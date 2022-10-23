Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream starting and ending time

The Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream is scheduled to air at 8 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. Fans are eager for the official announcement of the latest content that will be coming to the patch 3.2 update.

Players can catch the Special Program premiere live on the official Twitch channel. Usually, these livestreams last longer than one hour and can sometimes be around one and a half hours long. Hence, there is a high possibility that the 3.2 livestream will end at around 9-9:30 am (UTC-4).

Genshin Impact: The 3.2 livestream will also be replayed at noon (UTC-4)

Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! https://t.co/UEVAlRhMwK

Genshin Impact fans always look forward to the Special Program as it reveals all sorts of juicy content coming to the patch 3.2 update. With the new version of the 3.2 update closing in, officials have revealed the date and time for the 3.2 livestream. The tweet above is an official statement announcing the same.

Based on the tweet, HoYoverse officials have scheduled the 3.2 livestream to premiere at 8 am (UTC-4) on October 23, 2022. The time mentioned is solely for the official Twitch channel where the Special Program will air. The same livestream will be replayed on the official YouTube channel as well, at noon (UTC-4).

Players can check out the countdown above that tracks the starting time of the 3.2 Special Program. As long as the title of the countdown states "Time until the 3.2 livestream," it means that there is still some time left before the livestream begins.

Keep in mind that the countdown is based on the release date and time announced by officials in their recent posts. Hence, any changes or delays in the livestream will not be reflected in the countdown.

Genshin Impact: Announcement expected during the 3.2 livestream

The 3.2 Special Program will announce all the new content that players will get to experience in the new version update. Fans who follow the official media channels of Genshin Impact must already know about the debut of Nahida (Dendro Archon) and Layla in the new patch 3.2.

#Genshinimpact Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe Web event revealed the rerun character banners that run along with Nahida in v3.2- Yae Miko- Yoimiya- Childe#Genshinimpact https://t.co/PjjXWYVKn1

Meanwhile, Genshin Impact officials recently made a blunder as they accidentally revealed the rerun characters. Together with the rerun characters, the new weekly boss was also leaked along with the official artwork. Here is a list of all the character reruns confirmed to be featured in the 3.2 banners:

Although the banner order was not revealed, leaks have already shared their speculations about the same. Unsurprisingly, the weapon banners will also feature a mixed assortment of new and old signature weapons.

Lastly, rumors have it that the 3.2 Special Program will invite the voice actors of Nahida and Cyno as special guests. They will accompany Aether’s voice actor and host the livestream. Players should definitely tune in to watch this rare occurrence.

