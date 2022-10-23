Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream redeem codes: Release date, time, and total Primogems

Genshin Impact fans eagerly look forward to the 3.2 livestream scheduled to premiere today. Those hoping to catch the livestream premiere can join the official Twitch channel. Developers have a lot of exciting content to announce for the new patch.

Official posts have confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program will air on October 23, 2022, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). Developers usually hand out three redeem codes during the livestream. Claiming all three codes will reward players with 300 Primogems and other rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream details and redeem codes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for

>>>



Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact 's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for #GenshinImpact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 10/23 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…Join for details on V3.2. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! https://t.co/UEVAlRhMwK

The tweet above is an official announcement about the Genshin Impact 3.2 Special Program. Based on the tweet, the Special Program is scheduled to premiere on October 23, 2022, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). The livestream will air on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.

The live broadcast will be replayed on their official YouTube channel four hours after the livestream ends on Twitch. Hence, the YouTube channel will broadcast the livestream at noon (UTC-4) on the same day.

The livestream will be permanently uploaded to the official YouTube channel. This makes it very convenient for fans who missed the livestream.

3.2 Special Program redeem codes

Three redeem codes are always shared during livestreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Redeem codes are one of the great attractions players can enjoy through livestreams. Officials will hand out redeem codes during intervals that can be claimed for 100 Primogems and other rewards.

These rewards may include items from Mora, Hero's Wit, and many more. A total of three redeem codes are shared by HoYoverse officials in every livestream. Hence, players can claim these codes to obtain around 300 Primogems. Make sure to claim the redeem codes without delay since they will expire within 24 hours.

There are two ways to claim the rewards from the redeem codes. Either use the official redemption site created by Genshin Impact. Another option is to use the in-game redeem code settings. Successfully claiming the redeem code will send the rewards to your in-game mailbox.

How to redeem 3.2 livestream codes?

Official redemption site preview (Image via Genshin Impact)

As already mentioned, there are two methods to use when claiming to redeem codes for handsome rewards.

Official redemption site

HoYoverse officials have created a dedicated site for players to redeem codes and claim the rewards. Those who want to redeem using the site will need a HoYoverse account.

Players must log in through their HoYoverse account to redeem a code and input the server they play on. The system will automatically find your account and character nickname for you. Once the correct account has been found, enter the code and click on the redeem button to claim your rewards.

In-game redeem feature

To redeem codes inside Genshin Impact, go to the settings tab through the Paimon's Menu. Go to the account settings and search for a redeem code option. Click on the redeem code button to manually enter the desired code in the prompt box. Click on exchange when done to claim your rewards.

Poll : 0 votes