Best artifact sets and combos for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Wanderer's first rerun in Genshin Impact is finally here. This limited 5-star character is available once again, giving players who missed out on him during his previous banner another chance. Those who are planning to get him may be curious about the best way to build and maximize his damage output. Aside from giving him good artifact sets and weapons, players will also want to learn some combos to unlock their Wanderer's true potential.

This article with guide Genshin Impact players on building their Wanderer, along with all the mentioned attachments and combos.

Best Wanderer DPS builds for Genshin Impact

Wanderer levitating mid-air using his Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is an Anemo DPS character in Genshin Impact. Being a Catalyst user, he can deal continuous elemental damage to enemies. His builds will focus on maximizing damage-dealing ability, similar to the builds of other DPS characters in the game.

While selecting artifacts for Wanderer, players should look out for the following Main stats on their pieces:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Anemo DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

The Main stat on the Circlet will be determined by the overall stats of the build. Players should aim for a 1:2 ratio between Crit Rate and Crit DMG.

As far as Substats are concerned, players should prioritize the following stats in the given order:

Crit DMG

Crit Rate

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

Best artifact sets for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

Best artifact sets for Wanderer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wanderer has multiple good options when it comes to artifact sets. The best options for players to consider are listed below in the order of their damage potential.

4-piece Desert Pavillion Chronicles - This is the signature artifact set of Wanderer and is designed to complement his kit. The artifact set boosts the attack speed and damage of Wanderer and is considered to be his best set overall. 4-piece Shimenawa’s Reminiscence - This is considered to be the second-best option for Wanderer. It provides a damage boost to Wanderer's normal attacks at the cost of 15 energy. Considering the other artifact set available in this domain is Emblem of Severed Fate, farming Shimenawa's also provides a good value for the player's resin. 4-piece Echoes of an Offering - This is another solid option for players looking to build their Wanderer. Although it provides ample damage with its 4-piece effect, it may be important to note that this artifact's 4-piece effect does not work when players are experiencing low server ping (Below 100). 4-piece Viridescent Venerer - Viridescent Venerer is the go-to set for most Anemo characters in the game, and Wanderer is no different. While this set provides an excellent buff to Wanderer's elemental damage, it falls off overall against the other available choices. 2-piece + 2-piece - If players do not have good pieces of the artifact set options given above, it may be feasible to mix and match. Players can select 2-piece buffs from different sets. They can either go for two set bonuses giving +15% Anemo DMG Bonus, or one set with +15% Anemo DMG Bonus and another with +18% ATK.

Best combo for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

For optimally playing Wanderer, Genshin Impact players will have to familiarize themselves with his combo. By spamming attacks in a combo, players will be able to deal a lot more damage than they normally would.

The ideal combo for attacking with Wanderer is:

Perform a Charged Attack.

Perform two Normal Attacks.

Repeat.

