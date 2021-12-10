Genshin Impact reveals Yun Jin’s first look, character to be released in January 2022

Yun Jin has been unreleased for several months, but the recent trailer seems to confirm that she will be making her Genshin Impact debut soon.

Genshin Impact won one award out of two nominations for The Game Awards 2021. It won the Best Mobile Game award, but it was also nominated for Best Ongoing game. It was indeed a well-deserved victory, yet that wasn't the only newsworthy story for Genshin Impact coming out of The Game Awards 2021.

Shortly after Genshin Impact won the Best Mobile Game award, a new trailer dropped. It featured Arataki Itto and Gorou to hype up their playable debuts in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, which launches on 14 December 2021.

However, the quick glimpse of Yun Jin caught the eyes of some Genshin Impact fans. She has previously only been mentioned a few times in-game, with her only appearance being limited to a brief cameo in a Moonchase Festival cutscene.

Her appearance in this trailer only lasted for approximately ten seconds, but it was more than a brief cameo this time. It happens at the end of the trailer, which is after Gorou and Itto's short presentation alongside the Golden Wolflord.

It's worth mentioning that the trailer is nearly a minute and a half long. The non-Yun Jin parts take up a minute and 20 seconds of that time.

Yun Jin's appearance in Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021

Naturally, the hype for Yun Jin has made her brief appearance go viral on Twitter. She merely poses in front of a Liyue-inspired backdrop before the camera zooms in on her looking toward the viewer. She doesn't say anything, so players don't have information on her voice actors just yet.

It's worth noting that Yun Jin hasn't been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.3, and fans will have to wait longer to see the famous Opera singer make her playable debut.

A still shot of one of the frames featuring Yun Jin (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fans are excited to see more from her, especially since the Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks suggest that she will be a playable character. Those same leaks also state that she will be a four-star Geo Polearm user, meaning that she will be easier to obtain than the featured five-star unit.

Speaking of five-star units, Yun Jin is supposedly debuting alongside Shenhe in the first Genshin Impact 2.4 banner. If the leaks are accurate, their release date would be 5 January 2022.

