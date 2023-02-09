Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps at the launch of Season 2: Return of Valderas Museum, Dome, and more

With the release of the official overview of Season 2 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, fans now have a better understanding of the content they can expect in the upcoming season. The new season will bring a host of new maps, including two core maps and two battle maps, as stated in the latest blog post.

All new maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Fans will be really happy to hear that the Valderas Museum from the game's open beta stage is making a return as a map alongside some popular POIs (Points of Interest) in Al Mazrah.

Furthermore, all four maps will be available to play at the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Here is a list of all the multiplayer maps coming next week:

Dome (Core Map)

Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)

Al Malik International (Battle Map)

Valderas Museum (Core Map)

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL New MP Maps



Dome (6v6)

Valderas Museum (6v6)

Al Malik International (Battle Map)

Zaya Observatory (Battle Map) New MP MapsDome (6v6)Valderas Museum (6v6)Al Malik International (Battle Map)Zaya Observatory (Battle Map) https://t.co/uNbZzLazJO

The Dome is part of a POI on Warzone 2's battle royale map, Al Mazrah. It is based on the iconic map from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and is designed for fast-paced combat. The medium-sized area will make for an ideal core map in the game.

The Zaya Observatory is also a popular POI in Al Mazrah. In Season 2, this map will be introduced as a battle map that can host modes like Ground War and Invasion.

The Zaya Observatory is located adjacent to the Dome POI in Warzone 2 and will be part of the battle map in Season 2. The map features various vehicles that players can utilize to traverse the battlefield and secure their position, adding an exciting new element to the gameplay. It will be interesting to see how fights roll out on this map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

The Al Malik International airport is a fan-favorite and will be introduced as a battle map in Season 2 of Call of Duty. With its stunning blend of traditional and modern architecture, it will be a popular place to host Ground War and Invasion in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the Valderas Museum from the beta stage will be returning as a core map in the multiplayer mode when Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 launches on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes