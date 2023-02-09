Modern Warfare 2 is introducing four new maps at the launch of Season 2: Return of Valderas Museum, Dome, and more

With the release of the official overview of Season 2 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, fans now have a better understanding of the content they can expect in the upcoming season. The new season will bring a host of new maps, including two core maps and two battle maps, as stated in the latest blog post.
All new maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2
Fans will be really happy to hear that the Valderas Museum from the game's open beta stage is making a return as a map alongside some popular POIs (Points of Interest) in Al Mazrah.
Furthermore, all four maps will be available to play at the launch of Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Here is a list of all the multiplayer maps coming next week:
- Dome (Core Map)
- Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)
- Al Malik International (Battle Map)
- Valderas Museum (Core Map)
The Dome is part of a POI on Warzone 2's battle royale map, Al Mazrah. It is based on the iconic map from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and is designed for fast-paced combat. The medium-sized area will make for an ideal core map in the game.
The Zaya Observatory is also a popular POI in Al Mazrah. In Season 2, this map will be introduced as a battle map that can host modes like Ground War and Invasion.
The Zaya Observatory is located adjacent to the Dome POI in Warzone 2 and will be part of the battle map in Season 2. The map features various vehicles that players can utilize to traverse the battlefield and secure their position, adding an exciting new element to the gameplay. It will be interesting to see how fights roll out on this map.
The Al Malik International airport is a fan-favorite and will be introduced as a battle map in Season 2 of Call of Duty. With its stunning blend of traditional and modern architecture, it will be a popular place to host Ground War and Invasion in the upcoming season.
Furthermore, as previously mentioned, the Valderas Museum from the beta stage will be returning as a core map in the multiplayer mode when Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 launches on February 15.