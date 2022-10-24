Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 11 - El Sin Nombre

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign is finally underway, enabling players to get their hands on the latest entry before its official launch on October 28.

Call of Duty is well known for its action-packed sequences and brilliant narratives. Modern Warfare 2 builds upon this with several graphic upgrades, new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more, offering fans an immersive and realistic gameplay experience.

While the majority of players would love to dive into the campaign without prior knowledge, some fans might want to know what they are getting themselves into. This guide will take a closer look into Modern Warfare 2's Mission 11 - El Sin Nombre in an effort to help such players.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 11 - El Sin Nombre is set in Las Almas, Mexico

El Sin Nombre is the eleventh mission in the game and it takes place in Las Almas, Mexico. Players will be assuming the role of Soap as they are guided by Alejandro Vargas from the Mexican Special Forces.

The mission starts with Soap pretending to be a snitch and heading to the Las Almas VIP meeting to spill information about the team that attacked the cartel. As Soap approaches the compound, he will be masked by the guards and taken to meet El Sin Nombre. Alejandro will reveal that he assumed the role of a guard for this operation as Soap is being transported by the elevator.

Diego in Las Almas (image via Activision)

Right after the elevator stops, players will be introduced to Diego. Follow him to meet Valeria, who will already be interrogating a few Mexican military personnel. She will ask you to take a seat and then begin questioning you.

Valeria questioning Soap (image via Activision)

Here are the correct answers to all her questions:

Q: Who attacked us?

A: It was Mexican Special Forces.

Q: Who were they?

A: American PMCs. Shadow Company

Q: Who leads Shadow Company?

A: Philip Graves

Q: What does he want?

A: Missiles

After the interrogation is complete, follow Diego and Valeria into the elevator and reach Alejandro. He will hand you a knife and mask for self-defense in the cartel-infested compound.

Post this scene, you will be offered two choices: Take Diego's keycard from the second-floor ofrenda or find a way to the roof.

You are now free to move around the campus and decide how you wish to approach the situation but under the guise of stealth. The second floor and garage are off-limits and guards will fire on sight.

Bottles and a throwing knife in the bar (image via Activision)

You can pick up bottles and a throwing knife from the bar to distract enemies and take them out if things go wrong.

Now proceed south of the compound and turn left at the end. You will find a small wall allowing you to get up on the balcony. Climb up and get inside. Now head left and the stairs will take you to the second floor. There will be more throwing knives here, one to your left on the table and one straight ahead on the counter along with some bottles.

Armed personnel outside a guarded room (image via Activision)

You will now see armed personnel on the balcony guarding the door with Diego inside. Use your throwing knives to take him out. Now proceed to open the door. Do not bash in as this will alert the guards. When you open, wait for a few seconds before heading in.

When both Diego and the guard look the other way, use a throwing knife to take out the first guard. He will drop his phone and it will start ringing. Proceed to immediately turn it off. Then sneak up on Diego to eliminate him as well. You will find the keycard there on the ofrenda along with the option to pick up a golden .50 GS and a Lockwood 300.

Hiding in the closet (image via Activision)

As you head out, Alejandro will alert you about the guards approaching your position. Do not engage at this point and find a place to hide. There will be a closet on your right (left if you are headed out) with armor plates. Get inside and remain there till the guards leave.

Silenced P890 (image via Activision)

If you want to find a silent weapon at this point, look for a small cabinet near the entrance to the room where you killed Diego. Once opened, you will find a silenced P890 pistol inside but only with 10 bullets.

When you are ready to leave, simply head to the small room directly to the left of the exit. Escape through the open window and reach Alejandro and enter the elevator.

Follow Alejandro through the corridor and as you reach outside El Sin Nombre's room, use the camera to get your eyes on the cartel's leader.

It turns out Valeria was the Sin Nombre all along.

Clearing Valeria's room (image via Activision)

After a brief conversation with Alejandro, you will swing open the doors and eliminate all the guards inside. Rush outside to find that your squad mates have already surrounded Valeria, and she has no path to escape. Proceed to capture her.

Capturing Valeria (image via Activision)

With this, Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission, El Sin Nombre, comes to an end.

What are the rewards for completing El Sin Nombre in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the eleventh mission in Modern Warfare 2, players can get their hands on 1 Hour Double XP Token as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

What is the code to the safe in Diego's room and how to access it?

The code to the safe in Diego's room is 02-02-19.

Locker in Diego's room (image via Activision)

To reach it, simply follow the corridor on the second floor straight to the end. You will reach Diego's room and Soap will announce it. Here, open the closet near his bed. You will find a locker inside with armor plates and a suppressed Lockwood 300.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's El Sin Nombre mission. It tests the patience of the players and their ability to accomplish the objective under the guise of stealth.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission 12 - Dark Water comes next.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022.

