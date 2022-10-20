The latest Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and plenty of news and leaks are surfacing online regarding the in-game items, modes, and rewards players can get. After a successful beta run, players liked the hands-on experience spanning the game's menu and their experience with weapon combat.

One of the most exciting things about the latest Call of Duty title was Gunsmith 2.0, which introduced players to a new perspective on modifying their weapons across attachments from different weapon types. For instance, a weapon attachment of an SMG can easily be attached to an Assault Rifle, making it an excellent combination for easy hipfire.

Moreover, as attachments rule the hearts of several COD fans, a weapon's appearance matters just as much. A recent leak from a Call of Duty insider shows that many new mastery weapon camos will be coming to Modern Warfare 2 when it launches, and they look stunning.

For a long time, Call of Duty players have used weapon camos to show off their mastery skills in the game, as these rare cosmetics can only be redeemed by players who reach a certain weapon tier to unlock it. Amongst all the unlockable camos, mastery camos are the ones that COD players strive for the most.

These camos make it known to others that the player who owns it has dominated all of the challenges available for a weapon and could be a tough opponent for others. Similarly, a recent leak showed four Mastery Camos that players can get in Modern Warfare 2 by completing challenges. Here are more details about the latest Modern Warfare 2 leak.

Gold, Platinum, and more mastery weapon camos are set to arrive in Modern Warfare 2

Metaphor @Metaaphor 4 Mastery Camos coming to MW2



Gold Camo (looks good)



Platinum (looks good)



Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike (looks amazing)



Space camo (Dark aether / fall camo) (looks okay could be better)



Gun coverage looks bad on the space camo



Multiple Mastery tabs for additions. 4 Mastery Camos coming to MW2Gold Camo (looks good)Platinum (looks good)Shattered Dark Matter Ultra lookalike (looks amazing)Space camo (Dark aether / fall camo) (looks okay could be better)Gun coverage looks bad on the space camoMultiple Mastery tabs for additions.

Popular leaker Metaphor recently took to their Twitter account to reveal the four upcoming Mastery Camos that players can get after completing certain challenges or reaching a specific milestone with every weapon to unlock the cosmetic item. These camos feature Gold, Platinum, Shattered Dark Matter, and a Space-themed (Dark Aether/Fall) one.

The leaker also revealed that Gold and Platinum camos look "good," while the Shattered Dark Matter Ultra camo "looks amazing." However, Metaphor wasn't impressed with the Space camo and said it "looks okay" but "could be better."

Metaphor @Metaaphor @Mathiasxd1485 space camo looks kinda like an oil spill, dm ultra one looks like dm ultra improved with crystals/chunks in it @Mathiasxd1485 space camo looks kinda like an oil spill, dm ultra one looks like dm ultra improved with crystals/chunks in it https://t.co/JH3zwzoWQ3

As seen in the tweet above, the Space camo looks more like an oil spill, whereas the Dark Matter Ultra looks more with crystal chunks to its appearance. Metaphor also informed the players that Platinum looks far better this time with a slightly more silver accent than the 2019 Modern Warfare game.

Additionally, the Gold Camo will wrap the entire gun with a darker accent that will be seen in several areas of the weapon. Also, there will be multiple Mastery tabs for additions to the weapon camos, which means that more camos can be introduced in future updates or when Warzone 2.0 and DMZ mode hits Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, with exclusive rewards granted to Xbox players due to the game's collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. The game's early access campaign run will start today, October 20, for those who have already pre-ordered the game.

Poll : 0 votes