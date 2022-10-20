How to easily redeem Modern Warfare 2 double XP codes from MTN Dew and Little Caesars

Modern Warfare 2 is almost here and the anticipation amongst players is running high. Over the years, Call of Duty has partnered with several different brands and added to the franchise's global reputation by providing free rewards to its devoted community.

Being called the "most ambitious Call of Duty game in the franchise" by fans, the the release date of the latest COD title is rapidly approaching, with Activision already planning various promotions and free items to give away to the player base. From Twitch Drops to bonus rewards with pre-order copies, the developers are being quite generous after the game's beta run was a smashing success.

This time around, by purchasing any eligible product that ties in with the COD game, players will be rewarded with Double XP codes and various in-game content as the game has partnered with both MTN Dew and Little Caesars.

In the past, MTN Dew has been a prominent sponsor with almost every Call of Duty title, granting players free Double XP codes and are providing even more rewards this year. Here's how you can get them.

How to redeem Little Caesars and MTN Dew Call of Duty rewards for Modern Warfare 2

Players can redeem free Double XP codes upon making a purchase at Little Caesars (Image via Twitter/Call of Duty)

The Double XP promotion for both Little Caesars and MTN Dew began on October 17 and will wrap up on December 31, 2022. However, these rewards will only be available and redeemable for players in the US and Canada.

In addition to a Double XP token in Modern Warfare 2, players will also receive these in-game items:

Player Card

Emblem

Weapon Charm

Entry to a sweepstake for a PS5, controllers, and more

To redeem the code, players will need to specify the product type that they purchased at the restaurant. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them:

1) Visit your local Little Caesars restaurant and make a purchase of any item from the menu

2) Additionally, you can purchase a special Call of Duty combo for $7.99 which comes with 20 oz. bottle of MTN Dew

3) Look at the receipt and the MTN Dew bottle for a redeemable code

4) Head over to www.littlecaesarscallofduty.com

5) Log in to your Activision account and type in the redeemable code

6) And you're done! Your reward will be waiting for you in Modern Warfare 2 when you start the game.

The rewards will be added to the player's account if they enter any code from the promotion. However, players interested in just buying a MTN Dew bottle separately can also earn rewards that are an entirely different promotion.

How to redeem MTN Dew rewards in Modern Warfare 2

MTN DEW GAMING @MTNDEWGaming

Getting Call of Duty Points on 12 & 24 packs AND Dual 2XP for buying DEW.



Get ready to rank up, baby.



US residents 17+, Ends 3/28/23. Rules The only thing better than getting Dual 2XP for buying DEW?Getting Call of Duty Points on 12 & 24 packs AND Dual 2XP for buying DEW.Get ready to rank up, baby.US residents 17+, Ends 3/28/23. Rules bit.ly/3S9dIie The only thing better than getting Dual 2XP for buying DEW?Getting Call of Duty Points on 12 & 24 packs AND Dual 2XP for buying DEW.Get ready to rank up, baby.US residents 17+, Ends 3/28/23. Rules bit.ly/3S9dIie https://t.co/npFYWAudH2

MTN Dew Gaming is running an additional promotion that not only gives Double XP to players, but also offers Call Of Duty points, the in-game currency in Modern Warfare 2. The promotion will run until March 28, 2023 and is only valid for US and Canadian residents over the age of 17. Here's a list of eligible MTN Dew products and the rewards that each of them provides to players:

20oz MTN Dew PRODUCTS – 30 minutes of Dual XP

30 minutes of Dual XP 12 packs – 60 minutes of Dual XP + 75 CoD Points

60 minutes of Dual XP + 75 CoD Points 24 packs – 120 minutes of Dual XP + 150 CoD Points

120 minutes of Dual XP + 150 CoD Points 16oz Mtn Dew Game Fuel – 15 minutes of Dual XP

Dual XP rewards does not only mean the progression of the player's account level, but also grants them Dual Weapon XP that allows them to level up their weapon tiers. Here's how you can redeem the rewards you get from the promotion above:

1) Purchase an eligible MTN Dew product from the list above

2) Look for the code on the MTN Dew bottle

3) Head over to www.mtndewgaming.com

4) Log in to your Activision account

5) Enter a redeemable code

6) You're done! Your reward will be waiting for you in Modern Warfare 2 when you jump in the game

Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC with exclusive rewards granted to Xbox players as a result of the collaboration with Xbox Game Studios. The game's early access campaign run will start later today for those who have pre-ordered the game already.

