5 Classic Call of Duty weapons that need to return in Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

After three years, the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is on the doorstep, releasing on 28th October 2022. As the beta tests ended, players got a good look at some of the new yet classic Call of Duty gameplay. And, of course, players got to play around with the vast collection of guns introduced during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, with more to be announced soon.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th bit.ly/CODThankYou Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta everAnd we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ bit.ly/CODThankYou https://t.co/b6u8UxLDxR

The community is excited about what weapons await us down the road. Some fan favorites are already emerging. This article lists some of the classic weapons that we feel need to make a comeback for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This article solely reflects the author’s opinions

Iconic Call of Duty weapons fans have wanted to see in Modern Warfare 2 (2022):

The FAMAS returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as the FR 5.56(image via Call of Duty Fandom)

FAMAS

Considered to be one of the best full-auto assault rifles in Call of Duty history, FAMAS is a classic that has featured in multiple titles. Known for its deadly accuracy and paired up with a suppressor, FAMAS makes players feel like a head-shooting demon.

UMP45 in Modern Warfare(image via Activision)

UMP45

UMP45 is one of the most satisfying SMGs to be introduced to Call of Duty, without a doubt. With great damage competing with an assault rifle, the UMP45 was a three-shot kill at all ranges. Having a heavy recoil to balance gunplay, the high-risk, high-reward gameplay makes multiplayer lobbies much more challenging.

Intervention from Modern Warfare(image via r/modernwarfare)

Intervention

The Intervention is considered one of the most iconic snipers in gaming. The gameplay generated by the Intervention has led to countless feed cams, montages and 1V1s. A slow reload time with high damage provided a perfect situation for tense multiplayer matches.

M16A4 golden skin from modern warfare(image via r/modernwarfare)

M16A4

The M16A4 was a burst-fire assault rifle from the original Modern Warfare. It was an instant classic as it gave little to no recoil with high damage, making the game much more easily accessible to newcomers in the franchise.

Akimbo model 1887(image via Activision)

Akimbo Model 1887

Now coming to one of the most overpowered weapons in the franchise’s history, Akimbo Model 1887. Long-time Call of Duty players will most likely recall the reign of terror caused by the Akimbo Model 1887 shotguns from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. The Akimbo Model 1887 shotguns arrived with the power and damage range to snipe players across the map. Even after a nerf to the damage range, these shotguns remained an overpowered menace that required players to keep their distance.

Call of Duty has had plenty of iconic weapons, with each being remembered fondly in its own right by the community. With further updates post-release, fans can always expect their favorites to drop here, or maybe a variation of them revamped for the new game. Regardless, there is much to look forward to in this release. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28th, so the wait is not long.

Poll : 0 votes