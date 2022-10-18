5 Classic Call of Duty weapons that need to return in Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

After three years, the much-anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is on the doorstep, releasing on 28th October 2022. As the beta tests ended, players got a good look at some of the new yet classic Call of Duty gameplay. And, of course, players got to play around with the vast collection of guns introduced during the Modern Warfare 2 beta, with more to be announced soon.
The community is excited about what weapons await us down the road. Some fan favorites are already emerging. This article lists some of the classic weapons that we feel need to make a comeback for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Note: This article solely reflects the author’s opinions
Iconic Call of Duty weapons fans have wanted to see in Modern Warfare 2 (2022):
FAMAS
Considered to be one of the best full-auto assault rifles in Call of Duty history, FAMAS is a classic that has featured in multiple titles. Known for its deadly accuracy and paired up with a suppressor, FAMAS makes players feel like a head-shooting demon.
UMP45
UMP45 is one of the most satisfying SMGs to be introduced to Call of Duty, without a doubt. With great damage competing with an assault rifle, the UMP45 was a three-shot kill at all ranges. Having a heavy recoil to balance gunplay, the high-risk, high-reward gameplay makes multiplayer lobbies much more challenging.
Intervention
The Intervention is considered one of the most iconic snipers in gaming. The gameplay generated by the Intervention has led to countless feed cams, montages and 1V1s. A slow reload time with high damage provided a perfect situation for tense multiplayer matches.
M16A4
The M16A4 was a burst-fire assault rifle from the original Modern Warfare. It was an instant classic as it gave little to no recoil with high damage, making the game much more easily accessible to newcomers in the franchise.
Akimbo Model 1887
Now coming to one of the most overpowered weapons in the franchise’s history, Akimbo Model 1887. Long-time Call of Duty players will most likely recall the reign of terror caused by the Akimbo Model 1887 shotguns from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. The Akimbo Model 1887 shotguns arrived with the power and damage range to snipe players across the map. Even after a nerf to the damage range, these shotguns remained an overpowered menace that required players to keep their distance.
Call of Duty has had plenty of iconic weapons, with each being remembered fondly in its own right by the community. With further updates post-release, fans can always expect their favorites to drop here, or maybe a variation of them revamped for the new game. Regardless, there is much to look forward to in this release. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28th, so the wait is not long.