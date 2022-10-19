The release of Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, and players are excited to jump into the new era of Call of Duty. The majority of the community has already pre-ordered the game and will start experiencing the early access campaign tomorrow onward.

Earlier today, the official Call of Duty Twitter account announced Twitch drops that fans can get for free by watching an eligible streamer stream Modern Warfare 2 when it launches.

Hence, the purple Amazon platform will grant certain free rewards to COD fans when they watch their favorite streamer play the game. Here are all the Twitch drops gamers can get while watching an eligible content creator try their hand at Modern Warfare 2.

Players can get Modern Warfare 2 items as free drops via Twitch

Watch your favorite COD streamer play Be sure to link your Activision ID and Twitch account: #ModernWarfare2 Twitch drops - incoming! 🪂Watch your favorite COD streamer play #MWII and unlock these rewards between Oct 28 - Nov 6Be sure to link your Activision ID and Twitch account: bit.ly/CODTwitchLink #ModernWarfare2 Twitch drops - incoming! 🪂Watch your favorite COD streamer play #MWII and unlock these rewards between Oct 28 - Nov 6 🔥 Be sure to link your Activision ID and Twitch account: bit.ly/CODTwitchLink https://t.co/bCLm9gpQ7Q

Amazon and Activision have once again decided to join hands after last year's sponsorship run associated with live Call of Duty League matches. The drops will be enabled on Twitch from October 28 to November 6. This means that players will not be able to get free drops once the specified time period has ended.

Gamers can refer to the following list of channels that are speculated to offer drops for Modern Warfare 2:

Swagg

Symfuhny

Fifakillvizualz

DiazBiffle

LuckyChamu

For official information regarding which channels will feature drops, players can head over to the platform on launch day and browse through the game's page for more info. Additionally, players will get rewards depending on the amount of time they spend watching a stream on Twitch:

Watch a Stream for 15 Minutes: Charm

Watch a Stream for 30 Minutes: Calling Card + Emblem

Watch a Stream for 45 Minutes: Sticker

Watch a Stream for 60 Minutes: Weapon Blueprint

To get their hands on the drops, gamers will need to follow a set of instructions that will require them to head on to Twitch to create an account if they do not already have one.

Step-by-step guide to getting free Twitch drops

Once you are done creating an account, follow these steps carefully, as failing to do so might not get you the free drops:

1) Open Twitch and go to your Account Settings.

2) Link your Activision ID to your Twitch Account.

3) Watch an eligible streamer who has the drops enabled (you can see a dialog box in the chat that will indicate free drops).

4) Once you have watched the stream for the required specific amount of time, the drop or drops will be sent to your inventory.

5) Head to your inventory by clicking on the Inventory icon on the top-right corner of your screen.

6) Claim your rewards under the Drops section.

7) Now, you will be able to see the rewards when you start the game.

Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Exclusive rewards will be granted to players on Microsoft's console as Activision collaborated with Xbox Game Studios for the development of the game. The pre-access campaign starts on October 20, 10:00 am Pacific Time, with pre-loads starting soon.

