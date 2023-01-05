Metaphor's no recoil loadout brings back the OG M4 in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 includes a large arsenal of weapons a player can select from. Furthermore, the efficiency of each of these weapons is not the same, and several characteristics control their effectiveness, including damage, recoil, TTK (time to kill), and more.

The current Warzone 2 meta is dominated by LMGs, which are ideal for medium to long-range fights, although many gamers prefer assault rifles that are incredibly adaptable in any circumstance.

Amongst the various assault rifles currently available in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, the M4 is particularly one of the best. It is a fantastic option for players who love close to medium-range engagements.

Popular Warzone streamer Metaphor tested a specially curated loadout for the M4, transforming it into a weapon with no recoil.

The loadout recommended by Metaphor makes the M4 a no-recoil weapon in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

In Warzone 2, the M4 assault rifle is one of the basic weapons available, and players may use it immediately. However, you must reach level 4 to obtain custom loadouts, allowing you to construct the class setup for the M4.

The weapon has been part of the Call of Duty franchise for a long time, and it used to be a weapon that had negligible recoil back then.

Metaphor highlighted attachments that will restore the M4 to its original state are discussed below:

No recoil M4 Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy (+0.52 lb, +0.17 in)

Komodo Heavy (+0.52 lb, +0.17 in) Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.44 lb, +0.40 in)

Hightower 20″ Barrel (+0.44 lb, +0.40 in) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (-3.00 oz, +2.25 in)

Cronen Mini Pro (-3.00 oz, +2.25 in) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Stock: Corio Precio Factory (-2.32 oz, +1.55 in)

Komodo Heavy muzzle tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The M4's ideal muzzle is Komodo Heavy, which allows you to endure horizontal recoil. The Corio Precio Factory Stock works wonderfully with the configuration and will increase accuracy by targeting stability and recoil control.

Corio Precio Factory stock tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Hightower 20" Barrel offers a lot of advantages as it boosts bullet velocity, damage range, recoil management, and hip fire accuracy. But all this comes at the expense of reduced movement speed, hip-fire recoil control, and decreased ADS speed.

Hightower 20" barrel tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The Cronen Mini Pro is the appropriate optic since it will enhance the range while offering a precise sight image. However, certain adjustments are strongly recommended, and the sight relies on the player's preferences.

Cronen Mini Pro optic tuning (Image via Activision and YouTube/Metaphor)

The 45-round mag will ensure 15 extra bullets in hand that will surely come in handy during fights.

The previous attachments increase the weapon's accuracy and control of recoil at the tradeoff of decreased mobility and handling.

Final thoughts on the M4 loadout

According to Metaphor, the above setup will make the M4 stable with no recoil and super easy to use. The only problem is that the gun doesn't do much damage at a very long range. It's a viable option for close to medium-range engagements.

In Warzone 2, this is the finest M4 no-recoil loadout. This recognizable weapon platform is still a popular option in the franchise and is ideal and appreciated by both newcomers and veterans.

Poll : 0 votes