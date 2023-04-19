Warzone 2: The best meta Cronen Squall loadout in Season 3

Call of Duty Season 3 commenced on April 12, 2023, and introduced two new weapons in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, one of which is the hard-hitting Cronen Squall battle rifle. This firearm is rising in popularity among players courtesy of its fast time-to-kill (TTK), powerful damage per shot, and overall handling.

The Cronen Squall is a "bullpup, semi-automatic rifle chambered in 6.8 Wrath." It belongs to the Hailfire weapon platform and is designed for long-range engagement as well as incredible damage output. More information on the best meta loadout for this gun can be found below.

The Cronen Squall is dominating the weapon meta with its introduction in Season 3 of Warzone 2

Although it is a battle rifle, the Cronen Squall has an automatic trigger that allows players to use it just like any other AR or carbine. This gun's 6.8 Wrath ammunition and large magazine capacity, paired with an automatic trigger, already put the firearm way ahead of its competition, such as the FTAC Recon or SO-14.

Its superior recoil control, fast aim-down-sight speed, and all-around performance — based on plenty of weapon balancing and attachment adjustments introduced in Season 3, make this bullpup battle rifle a solid meta weapon choice in Warzone 2. Without further ado, the following is the best Cronen Squall meta loadout in Season 3 of Warzone 2, ideal for medium to long-range combat:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

Optic: AIM OP-V4

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The Gold mastery camo on Cronen Squall in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle attachment is a heavy compensator that, by enhancing horizontal and vertical recoil control, enables players to maintain their muzzle on the target for follow-up shots. This item's weight causes a slower ADS speed and less aiming stability, which are its only drawbacks. The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle can be unlocked by increasing the STB 556's level to 4.

Barrel: The Cronen Squall's HR6.8 Barrel is a heavy, long barrel with a long muzzle made to control shots fired from a distance. It increases bullet velocity and damage range in addition to recoil control. This barrel, which is available after getting the Cronen Squall to level 2, is ideal for that battle rifle given the most recent Season 3 buffs to heavy barrels.

The new battle rifle in Polyatomic mastery camo (Image via Activision)

Optic: The Aim OP-V4 is a high-precision, low-profile reflex site that can be unlocked when the BAS-P SMG reaches level 5. This item is widely used in most meta loadouts, thanks to its red dot reticle that provides an accurate picture with little to minimal obstruction.

Underbarrel: The Lockgrip Precision-40 is a vertical grip that is responsible for providing superior vertical recoil control. It is ideal for players that wish to trade aim-down-sight speed for better weapon handling and accuracy for long-distance shots as well as extended firing periods. This vertical grip underbarrel attachment can be unlocked by getting the Lachmann Sub to level 9.

Magazine: This 50 Round Drum is the largest magazine option available for the Cronen Squall battle rifle. It provides an increased ammo capacity from twenty to fifty and is ideal for team-based modes such as Massive Resurgence. The 50 Round Drum can be unlocked by leveling up the Cronen Squall to 23.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

