Warzone 2 pro Metaphor reveals top-tier sniper support loadout for Basilisk in Season 2

Metaphor is a well-known streamer and Warzone 2 expert who provides great loadouts for weapons and offers tips to get better at the game on his YouTube channel. He recently tested a sniper-support Basilisk loadout and dominated the game.

Warzone 2 features a diverse set of weaponry and weapon types. Long-range rifles and LMGs currently dominate the game. When equipping a sniper loadout, a support gun is needed. Basilisk, a revolver, can serve this purpose since it increases your agility and allows you to swap weapons quickly.

This article will help you use the finest revolver-based loadout provided by Metaphor, which, however, should not be used in solo games.

Metaphor's Basilisk loadout is sick for sniper support in Warzone 2

The aforementioned revolver is part of the Basilisk 500 platform and is based on the real-life gun .500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. It's a double-action sidearm that kicks hard, but in the right hands, the weapon hits enemies even harder.

Revolvers are very powerful guns, but they are also very challenging to control; only a tiny percentage of players can fully utilize their potential.

The game includes an advanced Gunsmith system and numerous customization options that assist players in determining the best loadout for a weapon; however, not all attachments work well with every gun. Metaphor used the Basilisk loadout provided below and saw admirable results.

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: 10.5" FTAC Arrow

10.5" FTAC Arrow Laser: Corvus LZR-790

Corvus LZR-790 Optic: Corio RV500 Optic

Corio RV500 Optic Trigger Action: Bryson Match Grade

This Lockshot KT85 muzzle is great for this revolver as it reduces the horizontal as well as the vertical recoil. Although it increases ADS speed and decreases aim stability, this attachment helps control the gun after each shot. One can unlock it by getting the RPK to level 9 in Warzone 2.

The 10.5" FTAC Arrow is a weapon-specific attachment and is perfect for this revolver. This item offers a tactical advantage, as it enhances the gun's hip fire accuracy, movement speed, damage range, and bullet velocity. You need to level up this revolver to level 27 to unlock it.

The Corvus LZR-790 laser is a light but potent attachment that enhances gun precision and control by improving ADS speed and steadiness. To get this attachment, you will need to increase the Basilisk's level to 22.

The Corio RV500 Optic is a high-powered revolver sight developed by Corio. It is an excellent scope intended exclusively to facilitate precise and long-range target shooting. Level up the Basilisk to level 5 to get this attachment.

The Bryson Match Grade is a well-rounder competition trigger. This is ideal for the revolver because it improves fire rate, aiming stability, and trigger response time at the expense of hip fire movement and precision. Leveling up the revolver to level 20 unlocks this trigger.

This is Metaphor's best loadout for the Basilisk in Warzone 2 Season 2, but it is only feasible if you are looking for a challenging battle. This loadout is most effective in duos and squads.

