Best FTAC Recon loadout to use in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived. With Multiplayer, Spec Ops, and an engaging campaign, the game offers a plethora of content at launch.

It is undoubtedly the most ambitious project in the Call of Duty franchise. With improved customization of weaponry and a huge chunk of guns to use, the game's multiplayer is already receiving a massive amount of praise from the community.

While dealing with all the new mechanisms and weapons, it is difficult for players to choose what's the best weapon to use right now and what attachments might be suitable for their playstyle.

For fans who are looking for some heavy hitters, the FTAC Recon is an excellent choice, and this article will focus on the best attachments for the gun to use in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.

How to unlock the FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2

Since Modern Warfare 2 introduced the Gunsmith 2.0, unlocking a weapon has become easier. If a gun falls under a similar category of the weaponry you are using, it is easier to unlock it. Players can obtain FTAC Recon just by playing on the good old M4, and once you've reached level 13, the gun will be unlocked automatically.

After that, you can play with FTAC Recon and level it up to unlock more attachments. However, for players with Vault edition, the gun already comes under the package with almost all the attachments you need from the start.

Best attachments to use for the FTAC Recon Battle Rifle

The FTAC Recon is probably the best semi-automatic rifle that you can use right now, and it falls under the battle rifle category in the game. With its massive DPS and insanely low TTK, one or two shots is enough to down your opponents.

Here is the best loadout to use for FTAC Recon in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : Bull Rider 16.5”

: Bull Rider 16.5” Underbarrel : Edge-47 Grip

: Edge-47 Grip Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

The first thing that you need to do is use the Bull Rider 16.5" as the barrel. It is absolutely necessary to gain the maximum firepower out of the gun. The barrel boosts bullet velocity, recoil control, and the damage range by a substantial amount.

Using it with the FTAC Recon in medium range is one of the most devastating assets in Modern Warfare 2. However, the barrel does decrease the ADS speed, movement speed, and hip-fire ability a bit. That should not be an issue as you'll be using it as a mid-long range weapon in the game.

The second attachment that you should go for is the Edge-47 Grip. It adds a massive amount of recoil control and stability to even the barrel's con out. Also, for a battle rifle, you need to use an underbarrel as you'd want to be precise in multiplayer.

Coming to its precision, an optic will be required to add more to it. For the FTAC Recon, our recommendation is to use the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic. It might not be the best one to use for the range, but it is absolutely recommended for increased accuracy.

The next attachment that you should add to it is the Sakin ZX Rear Grip. It is important because it boosts your recoil control a bit more, albeit at the cost of a small amount of aim stability.

Adding the Demo Precision Elite Factory Stock to the weapon will increase the recoil control a bit more as well, and further add to the gun's stability. For a semi-automatic rifle, controlling recoil and ensuring stability is the toughest thing to do, and you'd want everything to make it as good as possible.

