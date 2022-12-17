Warzone 2 streamer FaZe Booya reveals his best M4 loadout for Season 1

It is no secret that FaZe Booya is a skilled Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player. As a popular content creator and e-sports athlete, his choices for weapon loadouts need to be precise and effective.

FaZe Booya recently revealed his best loadout for the M4 in Warzone 2. The weapon is currently one of the most used in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.

FaZe Booya's M4 loadout favors damage in Warzone 2

Loadout breakdown

Basic stats of the M4 (Image via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2)

FaZe Booya's M4 loadout in Season 1 of Warzone 2 has been rising in popularity lately. Listed below are all the attachments for the loadout. Some attachments can be excluded to fit one's gameplay style.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

FaZe Booya's M4 loadout is quite effective in medium-range to long-range engagements. However, when it comes to close-range encounters, the content creator recommends carrying a Fennec as a secondary weapon.

The Harbinger D20 is perfect as a muzzle due to the long-range requirements on a massive map like Al Mazrah. Not only does it increase the damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil smoothness of the M4, but it also suppresses shots to stay quiet. This makes it increasingly difficult for opponents to pinpoint the player's location.

The FJX Cinder M4 (Image via callofduty.com)

The Hightower 20" Barrel significantly boosts the gun's bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. However, it sacrifices aim down sight speed. Fortunately, this is not expected to be a major issue as the loadout is fixated on dominating medium-range to long-range engagements.

When it comes to the optic, FaZe Booya recommends using the Cronen Mini Pro. Using the M4 without a proper optic makes things difficult in long-range engagements. However, if players are comfortable with its iron sight, it is advisable to swap out the optic for 5.56 high-velocity ammunition.

For the underbarrel, the FTAC Ripper 56 boosts recoil control and hip fire accuracy, helping players land quick and accurate shots in Al Mazrah.

Finally, increased ammo capacity is essential to survival, as players can be targeted by multiple opposing teams at once. In this case, FaZe Booyah recommends the 45-Round Mag.

Final thoughts

FaZe Booya's ideal M4 loadout can be customized according to one's play style. This includes swapping out the Cronen Mini Pro for a thermal optic with magnification. It is obvious that thermal optics are meta choices in Warzone 2. The added magnification can help players take better advantage of the increased damage range in this M4 loadout.

Other options include swapping out the optics for a laser that can increase aim down sight speed like the Schlager PEQ box IV. The laser only appears while aiming down sights and doesn't reveal one's location to opponents like many other laser attachments.

