Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision as the latest campaign multiplayer title that featured a breathtaking storyline and stunning visual details. The publisher waved the green flag for the introduction of multiple fundamental changes that directly affected the pace of the game.

Strafe jumping is a skill that requires practice to perform consistently, especially in between active gunfights. The use of this mechanic increases the operator’s speed momentarily, which can be utilized to cover a bit more distance than usual. After the movement and combat mechanics changes, using a strafe jump has become difficult.

The use of advanced and complex movement mechanics has been a margin that separated the player base from those who truly learned the title. Read on to find the most efficient way to perform strafe jumps in Modern Warfare 2 and take the opposing team by surprise.

Modern Warfare 2 Strafe Jumping

Activision has focused on making its latest title more realistic and rewarding for players who utilize tactics and strategies to gain the upper hand. Running around with all guns blazing is more likely to get players deleted off the map without much value out of aggressive pushes.

A good mechanical prowess paired with smooth movement can make a world of difference when grinding Modern Warfare 2 competitively. Making yourself a target that is hard to track and hit can be rewarding as repositioning becomes easier in an active gunfight.

Strafing

Strafing is an in-game movement mechanic that can provide an additional boost to players for a short period of time. Players can follow the steps listed below to practice the moves and perform a strafe jump.

Players are required to quickly change the direction they are moving by rapidly shifting their analog sticks on the controller to the direction they want to move to.

Start by running a bit off from where you want to go and then flick left or right, depending on the requirement. Timing this correctly will increase the velocity of the character in a short burst.

Pairing this with a jump just before hitting the flick with a controller analog stick will result in a strafe jump. This jump is much better than a normal jump as it can help players cover difficult roof jumps that have a bigger gap in between.

It is important to note that this jump can currently only be performed with a controller and cannot be done with a mouse and keyboard. However, this can be replicated by PC users by connecting a controller to the system and changing the input method.

The origin of this movement technique was a glitch in the Quake engine that players could utilize to gain movement speed. Since then, this mishap in mechanics has become a skill ceiling that only the most seasoned players can master.

Players can greatly benefit from mastering this adverse movement and combining them with pre-existing movement mechanics to secure consecutive victories in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer game modes.

This wraps up the most efficient methods to perform a strafe jump that players can use in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we follow Activision’s latest titles closely.

