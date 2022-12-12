Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision as its latest campaign multiplayer title and features significant changes in the fundamentals. The COD community faced some issues as the new game presented a wall of challenges to overcome, and required the mastering of overhauled movement and combat mechanics.

The pace of the title has changed and is currently more rewarding for players who take a tactical approach instead of rushing in guns blazing. Time-To-Kill (TTK) is lower than what its prequels featured, and gunplay also feels different when compared to previous iterations. The winners of most matches usually seem to be the ones taking their time to hit opposing forces with decisive blows.

One of the key factors that can make or break the game is the ability of players to gather intel through audio cues. Players have been reporting inconsistent audio effects in Modern Warfare 2 which tends to confuse them and leaves them questioning the position of enemy Operators.

Read on to find the best audio settings for Activision’s multiplayer game.

Modern Warfare 2 best audio settings

It is not unusual for a freshly released title to have an issue or two, considering that it is a large multiplayer battleground that requires precise spatial sound. Players may be disappointed with the audio systems in Modern Warfare 2 as they do not always perform consistently, despite technological advances.

Audio Settings

Players can follow the steps listed below and configure their own audio settings in Modern Warfare 2 to replicate accurate footsteps. Here is a list of all the sound settings.

Audio Mix: Headphones Base Boost - We would recommend players utilize headphones for playing Modern Warfare 2 as speakers usually do not cover all the intricate sound cues clearly as sound dissipates out in the surroundings.

Headphones Base Boost - We would recommend players utilize headphones for playing Modern Warfare 2 as speakers usually do not cover all the intricate sound cues clearly as sound dissipates out in the surroundings. Master Volume: 70 - It is always wise to leave some headspace for the maximum possible sound to preserve one’s hearing ability and find a middle ground for the overall game sounds. It can get pretty loud in an active gunfight with all the projectiles being tossed around.

70 - It is always wise to leave some headspace for the maximum possible sound to preserve one’s hearing ability and find a middle ground for the overall game sounds. It can get pretty loud in an active gunfight with all the projectiles being tossed around. Music Volume: 0 - Most players prefer to eliminate the music sounds as they only prove to be distractions and might mask over necessary sound cues.

0 - Most players prefer to eliminate the music sounds as they only prove to be distractions and might mask over necessary sound cues. Dialogue Volume: 30 - Characters have dialogues as they provide audio signals to let teammates know about certain tactical or lethal that are deployed/

30 - Characters have dialogues as they provide audio signals to let teammates know about certain tactical or lethal that are deployed/ Effects Volume: 100 - This is a crucial option that can exceptionally enhance the sound of footsteps in Modern Warfare 2.

100 - This is a crucial option that can exceptionally enhance the sound of footsteps in Modern Warfare 2. Hit Marker Volume: 40

40 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device: Player preference.

Mono Audio: Off - Provides stereo sound making it easier for players to determine the direction of sound cues in-game.

It is paramount for players to hear and exercise one of the most basic senses that helps gather important information about their opposing teams. Without proper sound cues, the entire player base would have to depend on visuals and luck to locate nearby enemies.

By following the steps mentioned above, players will rest assured knowing that they have the most efficient audio settings to maximize the sound of footsteps in Modern Warfare 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon build guides as we bring updates from Activision.

