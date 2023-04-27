Modern Warfare 2 Season 3: Best Kastov 762 meta loadout build

The sturdy and dominating Kastov 762 assault rifle is rising up the ranks as the meta assault rifle in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2. The game's meta has been shaken up with the arrival of the third season, which features two brand-new firearms, the Cronen Squall battle rifle and the FJX Imperium sniper rifle, as well as many weapon balancing and attachment adjustments.

Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern commenced on April 12, 2023. It introduced new Multiplayer maps, changes to Ranked Play, the Gunfight and Cranked game mode, Valeria and Alejandro as playable operators, the Trophy Hunt limited-time event, and more.

The Kastov 762 assault rifle dominates Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 is known to feature an extensive arsenal of tactical firearms. It houses plenty of heavy hitters and fast-firing weapons, making the Multiplayer game modes more competitive and fun.

Kastov 762, the flagship weapon of the Kastovia weapon platform, delivers staggering damage per shot at a moderately high rate of fire and observable recoil. Players who are fans of the classic AK-47 from the earlier Call of Duty games will quickly grow fond of this high-caliber weapon.

The Kastov 762 build in Platinum Camo (Image via Activision)

In Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer, players who want to rule their lobbies should use the following Kastov-762 meta build.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The IG-K30 406mm is a heavy barrel designed by the Ivanov Group. It is responsible for providing better recoil control and increasing bullet projectile velocity. Players can unlock this attachment by leveling up the Kastov 545 assault rifle to level 5.

The FSS OLE-V is a bright red laser from FSS that enhances weapon aiming stability, aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed, allowing players to engage in battle without wasting precious seconds. The FSS OLE-V can be unlocked by leveling up the EBR-14 battle rifle to level 10.

The Edge-47 Grip is an underbarrel angled grip. It is a must-have attachment for this build since it provides maximum recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability, helping players land their shots on target for sustained periods of firing. The Edge-47 Grip can be unlocked by leveling up the M13B to level 16.

The Vaporizer weapon blueprint in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

When it comes to the rear grip attachment, the Demo-X2 Grip is the one to go for. It is a smooth and sturdy grip for pistols that helps in maintaining the Kastov 762's recoil control. This rear grip is unlocked when players level up the RPK light machine gun to level 18.

Players don't want to run out of bullets during a gunfight or get shot down by their opponents while busy reloading. The 40-Round Mag is the largest magazine option available for the Kastov 762 assault rifle. The enhanced ammo capacity provides sufficient bullets for players to take on multiple targets with ease. The 40-Round Mag is unlocked by leveling up the Kastov 762 to level 14.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

