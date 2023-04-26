Best Warzone 2 zero-recoil RPK build for Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received its Season 3 update almost two weeks ago and introduced new weapon changes and playable content. Despite the recent adjustments, Activision’s battle royale title seems to have gone back into the deadly RPK meta that existed in Season 1. The playerbase can utilize the new build showcased by @WZstatsGG on its official Twitter page.

Players can choose from different weapon classes and builds to participate in a gunfight. The developers heavily nerfed the RPK in Season 2 to eliminate the stale meta plaguing Warzone 2. However, it seems the player base can still take advantage of this heavy-hitting weapon to mow down enemy operators.

RPK meta takes the crown back in Warzone 2 Season 3

Warzone Stats Tracker | Best Warzone Loadouts @WZStatsGG THE BROKEN RPK IS BACK



🤯 We have RESURRECTED the RPK in Season 3



🥇Our build brings back ZERO RECOIL to the RPK with great bullet velocity!



It still has one of the FASTEST TTKs in the game!



Pick up our RPK & Shred everyone like back in Season 1! THE BROKEN RPK IS BACK🤯 We have RESURRECTED the RPK in Season 3 #Warzone2 🥇Our build brings back ZERO RECOIL to the RPK with great bullet velocity!It still has one of the FASTEST TTKs in the game!Pick up our RPK & Shred everyone like back in Season 1! ‼️⚠️THE BROKEN RPK IS BACK⚠️‼️🤯 We have RESURRECTED the RPK in Season 3 #Warzone2! 🥇Our build brings back ZERO RECOIL to the RPK with great bullet velocity! 💥It still has one of the FASTEST TTKs in the game!😈Pick up our RPK & Shred everyone like back in Season 1! 🔥 https://t.co/xe2YTbqTZg

Before implementing any changes, the developers must consider various metrics like game data, player feedback, pick rate, and kill-death ratio. Activision waves the green flag for a handful of adjustments in every patch as the battle royale caters to a massive shooter community. The publisher also brought back one-shot snipers for long-range gunfights through the use of attachments.

However, the new RPK build seems to have surfaced with a very fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed to rival the most meta assault rifles in Season 3. The Light Machine Gun (LMG) is infamous for its high stability, bullet velocity, and handling stats.

RPK weapon build

The RPK belongs to the Kastovia weapons platform in Warzone 2 and boasts high headshot damage of 46 in medium-range combat. It has a fire rate of 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a high base bullet velocity of 590 m/s. Players can capitalize on its strengths to engineer a lethal build with the help of the advanced gunsmith system.

Here is the complete no-recoil build that can be used in Warzone 2 Season 3 to score consecutive victories.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Recommended tuning:

TY-LR8: 0.8 vertical, 0.17 horizontal

0.8 vertical, 0.17 horizontal AIM OP-V4: -1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal

-1.35 vertical, -1.65 horizontal Lockgrip Precision-40 : 0.54 vertical, 0.21 horizontal

: 0.54 vertical, 0.21 horizontal 7.62 High Velocity: -0.38 vertical, -4.06 horizontal

-0.38 vertical, -4.06 horizontal Demo-X2 Grip: 0.52 vertical, 0.16 horizontal

The TY-LR8 muzzle increases horizontal recoil control but affects the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The AIM OP-V4 is a great sight for most gunfights but can be swapped out for others as it is subject to player preference.

The Lockgrip Precision-40 increases hip fire accuracy, gun kick recoil, and aim walking steadiness. However, it reduces the overall ADS speed of the weapon. The 7.62 high-velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces damage range. The Demo-X2 rear grip further boosts recoil control but slightly affects the aiming stability.

It is important to note that the entire build is focused on reducing the recoil of the RPK as much as possible. Players can tweak the setup and experiment with other attachments to find the perfect match for their playstyle. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes