Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's second season is getting its mid-season Reloaded update on March 15 at 9 am PT. The former's multiplayer mode and the latter's BR one have been ridden with various bugs, negatively affecting gameplay.

Thankfully, the developers have worked hard to fix such errors with the upcoming patch. It is 12.5GB in size, and PlayStation players can currently pre-load this update.

Bug fixes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will improve the gameplay substantially

General bug fixes

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… Season 02 Reloaded has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Season 2 Reloaded will allow players to use their throwing knives to kill Recon and Bomb Drones. Moreover, Mortal Strikes and Precision Airstrikes have been improved to allow gamers to mark enemy positions through fences. Additionally, one issue that caused the player to look downward after using a Cruise Missile has been fixed, and the gamer's FOV will now reset properly when they transition into a new round if they used the killstreak beforehand.

Certain other problems have been eliminated too, including voiceovers on certain maps. For example, there was an issue where players were hearing incorrect team faction sound queues; this has been fixed.

Regarding Field Upgrades, a bug preventing the Trophy System from destroying Cluster Mines as they are deployed has been removed. Moreover, the DDOS ability will now work consistently on Recon and Bomb Drones.

UI/UX

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Season 02 Reloaded will include audio updates:



- Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume.

- Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete.



PC users will have an audio update allowing users to select stereo or surround outputs. Season 02 Reloaded will include audio updates:- Submix fixes that were affecting enemy footstep volume.- Equalized sand footsteps to better cut through the mix similar to dirt & concrete.PC users will have an audio update allowing users to select stereo or surround outputs.

Various bugs have been fixed that kicked the player into the previous menu. Moreover, an exploit where gamers could equip two of the same weapons has also been eliminated. One's full ATVI ID will now be displayed during the Play of the Game.

While backing out of the Showcase menu, sometimes the background would not load; thankfully, this will no longer be an issue. Also, a bug that rendered the player's Operator invisible in the pre-game lobby has been fixed.

Moreover, the social menu has improved drastically. Notifications will now be more consistent — including invite options — allowing players to join games and invite their friends into them with ease.

Vehicles

An issue that caused vehicles to run over players shortly after they unloaded has been fixed. Gamers will no longer be able to use an ATV to push teammates into the ceiling of some buildings. Moreover, neutral vehicles will not crush players to death if they do not move out of their way anymore.

The damage automobiles cause when they explode used to be too high in Warzone 2 and its DMZ mode; this has now been tuned. Also, players will now be able to deploy claymores on Heavy Chopper. Moreover, this update has fixed an issue that caused players to get instantly killed when colliding with vehicles on top of an ascender.

Multiplayer

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



Get all the intel on our new 6v6 map ahead of Season 02 Reloaded: Welcome to Himmelmatt ExpoGet all the intel on our new 6v6 map ahead of Season 02 Reloaded: bit.ly/HimmelmattExpo Welcome to Himmelmatt Expo ❄️Get all the intel on our new 6v6 map ahead of Season 02 Reloaded: bit.ly/HimmelmattExpo https://t.co/botKmAnsF3

Several out-of-bound and collision-based exploits on all the 6v6 maps have been ironed out. Spawns on Farm 18 have been improved. Lastly, an exploit to capture a point in 'Control' in El Aliso has been fixed in Modern Warfare 2.

In Ranked mode, an issue that prevented players from selecting the CDL operators and earning a Ranked Play Skin has now been fixed. Moreover, an issue that caused unintended suspension after backing out of 'searching for a match' has been fixed.

Warzone 2

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

Warzone 2 has received various quality-of-life updates such as the "Airspace is too crowded" message will now let players know how long they have to wait before using their killstreak. Moreover, Cluster Strike and Precision Airstrike notifications will now be more consistent based on the location they're meant to damage, and players calling them will be made aware if they're too close to the zone in Warzone 2.

A text that appeared when breaking an enemy's armor has been removed to improve clarity. Auto-looting armor plates are now automatic in Warzone 2 if the player has enough space in their inventory. Additionally, an issue that allowed Redeploy tokens to appear in the Buy Stations even after the Gulag had closed is now fixed.

An issue in Warzone 2 on Xbox causing a rainbow glare to appear on Al Mazrah's horizon has been done away with. Moreover, a bug that caused elevation arrows on map icons to not accurately indicate their position has been fixed. Lastly, Counter UAVs will now not affect players outside the effective range in Warzone 2.

DMZ

Several Stronghold access issues in the Demilitarized Zone have been fixed. The minimum distance between Secure Nuclear Material contracts has been increased so that they do not overlap with each other. An issue that displayed the incorrect location description for Favor for a Friend Mission has also been eliminated.

A bug that affected taking a weapon directly from an enemy's backpack has been fixed. Certain missions weren't sharing progress with squadmates; this has now been repaired.

In some cases, Key Elimination was not giving progress to unlock the cache instead of a locked door. Luckily, players will no longer have to worry about this problem. Lastly, an issue that prevented gamers from using their armor temporarily when trying to use armor and radiation blockers at the same time has been fixed.

