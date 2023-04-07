Modern Warfare 2 is bringing another brand new 6v6 map with the Season 3 reloaded update

The third seasonal update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is on the way, and it will be a big one. It will provide a plethora of new playable content to the game, such as new levels, weaponry, modes, and more. Along with the playable content, the update will also include unique events like the Trophy Hunt Event to keep players occupied in the game. The title will feature four new maps - Pelayo's Lighthouse (Core Map), Black Gold (Core Map), Rohan Oil (Battle Map), and Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map). Another Core Map called Alboran Hatchery will feature in Modern Warfare 2 after Season 3's "Reloaded" update.

The following article will dive deeper into the later map added in the mid-season update.

Everything a player needs to know about Alboran Hatchery that will be released in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded update

The developers announced everything gamers would receive in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2. They've even incorporated material that will be released in the mid-season "Reloaded" update.

According to the official blog from Call of Duty, another new Core map named Alboran Hatchery will be introduced in the game but not at launch; it will be included in the later update. The title and the new map will provide additional game modes like Face Off and GW Infected in the last update.

The official and specific release date of the Alboran Incubator has not yet been released, but players may expect it in the first part of June. The developers have previewed the new map on the official blog. From that promotional image, we can see that the incubator will significantly emphasize the map, with a power station next to it and a lighthouse at the top of the cliff.

These are every detail about the map that is available right now.

Release date of the Third Season

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will drop on April 12, 2023. Players will even have the option to pre-load the update two days before the official release. Below are the release dates and times of Season 3 for all regions:

April 12, 10:00 am PT ( US West Coast )

) April 12, 12:00 pm CT ( Illinois )

) April 12, 1:00 pm ET ( US East Coast )

) April 12, 6:00 pm GMT ( UK )

) April 12, 7:00 pm CEST ( Central Europe )

) April 12, 9:00 pm MSK ( Moscow )

) April 12, 11:30 pm IST ( India )

) April 13, 2:00 am CST ( China )

) April 13, 3:00 am JST ( Japan )

) April 13, 5:00 am AEDT ( Australia )

) April 13, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

