When does the Paul Pogba bundle arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

Activision is raising standards for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with each passing day. After a successful launch globally, the titles are seeing a record number of players drop in for a few sessions of gunplay.

To maintain hype for the game, the developers have recently introduced a collaboration with FIFA and are celebrating the ongoing Football World Cup within the game. From new modes to in-game events, the developers have gone all out to bring football fever to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Interestingly enough, players will also see the arrival of three popular footballers as operators.

How to get the Paul Pogba bundle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Players will be able to get their hands on the Paul Pogba bundle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by simply purchasing it from the in-game item shop.

This bundle is expected to contain Paul Pogba as an operator and a finisher known as the "Jaw Buster." Apart from these two items, the bundle will also include two brand-new weapon skins. The first skin is known as the "Series A" and is for the Fennec 45. The other skin included in this bundle is known as the "Counter Attack" and is for the HCR 56.

The Paul Pogba operator bundle will be available in both the Call of Duty titles on November 25. This is a limited-time bundle, but it's currently unclear when the bundle will leave the item shop. As for the price, the bundle is yet to go live in the game at the time of writing. However, given how the Neymar Jr. bundle was priced, the Paul Pogba bundle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is expected to be priced at around 2400 CoD points, which roughly costs $19.99.

Apart from Paul Pogba, even Lionel Messi will be seen as an operator in both titles. However, the Messi operator bundle is expected to go live on November 29. This will also be a limited-time bundle.

Given that the developers are celebrating the Football World Cup in both titles, there's a high chance that these bundles will leave the in-game store after the finals on December 18. The date, however, is yet to be officially confirmed, and Activision could decide to remove the bundles at an earlier date.

As a part of the World Cup celebrations, players will also be able to get their hands on some exclusive weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. To get these blueprints, players will have to accurately predict the outcome of six different matches. Players who manage to get four predictions correctly will be rewarded two weapon blueprints. Players who manage to get at least two predictions correct will receive only one weapon blueprint.

Other than these two rewards, players will also receive XP and other cosmetic goodies. Truth be told, it's been a while since Call of Duty has seen an event of this magnitude. Considering that the event only takes place once every four years, this is probably the best way to celebrate it.

