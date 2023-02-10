Warzone 2 Season 2 guide: What is Crown Faction in DMZ?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing a plethora of changes to the extraction-style mode, DMZ, in their Season 2 update. While the mode will undergo some spawn points and enemy-tuning changes, it will also receive a major faction mission reset alongside others.

With the game set to introduce brand new faction missions for players in the game, it will be exhilarating to watch how everything plays out. However, unlike the current season, there will be a new faction named Crown, which will not be available for everyone in Warzone 2.

If players are wondering what the Crown faction in DMZ is, they should read below to learn more about it.

Details about Crown Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to unlock it

Based on Warzone 2's recent blog and DMZ overview for Season 2, players who own Modern Warfare 2 will receive exclusive missions assigned to them in the game. The new faction is called Crown and it will add more to the mode's story in the game. Furthermore, upon completing it, they will receive new weapon blueprints and operator skins for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Gain a tactical advantage with tips on Resurgence, DMZ, and more in the latest Season 02 bit.ly/S02WZTacGuide Embrace your inner warrior before you enter the WarzoneGain a tactical advantage with tips on Resurgence, DMZ, and more in the latest Season 02 #CODBlog Embrace your inner warrior before you enter the Warzone 🏯Gain a tactical advantage with tips on Resurgence, DMZ, and more in the latest Season 02 #CODBlog 👉 bit.ly/S02WZTacGuide https://t.co/iek3ZTKfNN

It has not yet been revealed what the new missions will be for the 'Crown' faction, but players can expect something challenging along the way. acccording to the blog, the new general factionn missions will receive some tuning in season 2.

Compared to the current season, they will not be as demanding. However, players will have difficulties during later missions as usual and the same can be expected from the Crown faction in the game. The reduced difficulty in the factions in Season 2 is to ensure each player gets their second weapon slot quickly.

Furthermore, the AIs will also receive some noticeable changes in season 2. Since the AI combatants got criticized in the first season for being too tough to deal with, the developers are nerfing their abilities. This nerf will affect their accuracy and other abilities to "help prevent players from getting overwhelmed."

There will also be some significant changes to the spawn points on Al Mazrah as well. Since the community had a problem with getting spawned far from the loot locations, the developers will ensure that the same will not happen in the upcoming season.

In the next season, Warzone 2's DMZ will have a new exclusion zone, Ashika Island. While the brand new map is primarily made for Resurgence, it will also host the extraction mode simultaneously.

With new AI enemies on the map and Easter eggs to find, the Japanese island will surely be a center of attraction throughout the season. Furthermore, unlike Building 21, players will not be required to have a keycard to make the island their DMZ destination.

With new weapons, operators, and some major quality-of-life updates, Season 2 of Warzone 2 will bring a plethora of content to the table. There is also more content for both the DMZ and the Battle Royale modes to come during the mid-season update. Season 2 will go live on February 15.

Poll : 0 votes