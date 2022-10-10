Messi, Neymar Jr., and more footballers reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 2 as Operators

In a shocking relevation, it seems like both Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior will appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as Operators.

With Activision Blizzard's shooter title set to release at the end of this month, the game has already set record-high expectations with its trailers and beta. However, it seems like Modern Warfare 2 will hold no bounds in terms of creating hype.

With leaks appearing left, right, and center, another piece of information has emerged claiming that world-famous footballers, including Neymar Jr. and Messi, will appear in the game.

Messi, Neymar Jr., Pogba, and others might be a part of Modern Warfare 2 as collaboration tie-in

@TheGhostOfHope is a pretty active member of the Call of Duty community and is often the source of leaks and rumors. His claims are quite credible, as many of his previous reveals were found to be true.

The account tweeted out a list of unreleased Operators in Modern Warfare 2, which consists of several names that, if added, might make things quite interesting for the community.

It looks like legendary footballers such as Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. will be a part of a possible Modern Warfare 2 crossover event with FIFA.

It seems that several other of the Operator names match those of world-class footballers who will be representing their respective nations in the FIFA 23 World Cup that will be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Messi and Neymar Jr. are one of the most renowned names in contemporary football. Messi is considered to be the best footballer of all time and his teamwork with Neymar Jr. in Barcelona, and now PSG, is something fans are fond of.

It is, however, important to note that due to the lack of any more substantive information, it is not guaranteed that these players will be added as characters or operators. For all we know, this could be a tie-in with this year's FIFA World Cup and nothing more.

On the other hand, Activision has substantially increased its collaboration events in the recent tiles. Namely, the King Kong and Godzilla tie-in, the action movie hero tie-in for Warzone, and the Attack on Titan collaboration for Vanguard.

Moreover, the developers have said that they have huge plans for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. There seems to be merit in the notion that these football players might just be added as Operators in the game if and when the tie-in drops.

Vanguard's Attack on Titan collaboration (Image via Activision)

While the operator list is merely a leak, it has a substantive ethos to back it up. Tom Henderson has quoted @TheGhostOfHope's Tweet in his article for Insider Gaming.

He has been involved in the gaming industry for a considerably long time. He has also worked with entities such as IGN, and needless to say, he has sufficient credibility.

Apart from the football players, another name that caught players by surprise is the inclusion of the highly contentious Roze skin. It was the subject of immense controversy as the Modern Warfare community felt that due to her outfit being so dark, she could easily hide in dark shadows littered throughout the map.

Only time will tell whether or not these leaks are true. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on all current and next-gen platforms on October 28.

