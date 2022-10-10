Modern Warfare 2 to reportedly see the return of the infamous "Roze" skin

As the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 approaches closer, leaks of the much-anticipated game don't seem to end. However, a recent leak that has surfaced is expected to come as not-so-great news for the community.

Popular Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope posted a Tweet on his account revealing that the much controversial Operator/Skin Roze will be returning to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

While the community wants this specific Operator skin to be gone forever, the infamous Roze skin is reportedly returning to the next iteration of Modern Warfare. Here are further details about the skin and why it might make the overall gaming experience miserable for the community.

"Roze" skin might come back to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 according to a recent leak

"Rook" was part of a skin for Operator "Roze" in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Players could have earlier acquired the skin in the Season 5 Battle Pass and it was the final reward for players who purchased it. However, the problem began with the skin's black finish that lacks any reflective surface. This helped players to blend into a dark corner and camp. Hence, Warzone experienced an invisible enemy lurking behind every dark corner of the game.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope EXCLUSIVE: Roze will be a returning character and operator in Modern Warfare II.

When Raven took over, they nerfed the Roze skin by changing the visibility of both the map and the skin itself. However, the problem continued to persist. It is no surprise that players are against the same occurrence from happening in the next game.

However, as the recent leak suggests, the Roze skin might reappear in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As Infinity Ward has worked on the overall visibility of all maps in the game, it can be expected that a similar issue might not arise again.

Some fans also stated that they have no problem with Roze returning as an operator. However, they do not want the black skin to be part of the new game anymore.

@TheGhostOfHope As long as they don't give her that matte gimp suit, then that's fine. LOL. I still see people running it occasionally in Warzone which makes me laugh.

However, TheGhostOfHope has responded to the comment and confirmed that the upcoming Roze operator will also have a black-colored skin.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is probably Activision's most ambitious project in the history of the franchise, with the game offering a multiplayer, single-player campaign, and a co-op mode. As an FPS, it also offers a third person mode for players.

With Warzone 2, fans can expect a battle royale and an extraction type of game mode. With everything that an FPS can offer, the next era of Call of Duty does the same.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28.

