AMD Radeon 23.7.2 drivers tank performance on RX 7000 and RX 6000 GPUs, disconnect other devices

Bad AMD drivers are back, as the latest Radeon 23.7.2 update that started rolling out on July 28 seems to cause more issues than it solves. Multiple users have reported massive performance dips and other issues related to basic Windows usage following updating to the latest driver versions. It is worth noting AMD GPU drivers have been previously called out due to multiple issues and poor system stability. However, things have improved over the last few months.

Some complaints have claimed that performance issues surfaced in the last 23.7.1 update, which was released earlier this month. However, the brunt of issues, including clashes with general Windows features, only surfaced with the latest update.

Twitter user @carygolomb tweeted about the issues he is facing with the latest Radeon 23.7.2 drivers on his WinMax 2. The driver disconnected most of the internal devices connected to his laptop, including fingerprint readers, 360 controller, and audio devices.

Performance issues with the latest AMD Radeon 23.7.2 drivers

Cary Golomb @carygolomb



Someone tweeted at me that latest AMD Adrenaline 23.7.2 drivers tank performance and show up as 760M in device manager.



It's also managed to disconnect most internal devices, like my fingerprint reader, 360 controller, sound.



The latest Adrenalin 23.7.2 drivers have caused massive drops in performance. Performance in the latest Aya Neo consoles (which are based on a Ryzen 7 7840U) in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition got chopped from 33 FPS to 22 FPS, according to Digital Foundry.

Other reported issues include crashes in some latest releases, like Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, with ray tracing turned on. Some users also have reported higher idle power consumption on the latest RX 7000 series graphics cards.

The width and breadth of the problem are still unclear. However, we have also spotted some users facing performance issues on the Radeon RX 5600 XT card. Thus, it is safe to assume that the entire lineup is affected. These issues come soon after the latest drivers reported massive performance gains on the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX GPUs.

Early last year, AMD revamped its drivers, and such issues were pretty much ironed out. They changed the entire underlying barebones unlocked more performance on existing GPUs, and squashed stability-related bugs. For over a year, we haven't had such problems with the Radeon drivers.

The Adrenaline drivers are, at the end of the day, software. Sooner or later, they were bound to break due to some issues.