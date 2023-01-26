Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is a high-end GPU based on RDNA 2 architecture. The card is based on the flagship Navi 21 GPU and packs 16 GB of video memory, much more than what video games require in 2023.

Thus, it is no wonder that the card easily plays Forspoken at UHD (Ultra-high-definition). Although the card cannot fully max out the game at the resolution, its performance is acceptable.

The latest AAA title on the market comes with a bunch of customization options that make fine-tuning a bit of a chore. This article lists the best settings for the game.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is one of the best video cards for Forspoken

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT was launched back in 2020 as a direct competitor to the Nvidia RTX 3080. The GPU has been forged for 4K gaming, and it truly delivers at this resolution.

Despite recent news of multiple high-end RDNA 2 GPUs cracking due to poor design, the card remains one of the best choices for gaming. We have listed the best Forspoken settings for the GPU below.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 3840x2160

: Set it to 3840x2160 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard

Standard Texture Memory: Standard

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: Standard

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: On

On Ambient Occlusion: High

High Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

30 FPS may not be enough for some gamers. Those who play on high refresh rate panels might want 60 FPS or higher. It is worth noting, however, that the RX 6800 XT cannot play Forspoken at high framerates at UHD, and gamers will have to turn the resolution down to QHD.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT at high framerates

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440

: Set it to 2560x1440 Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor

Your primary monitor Color Filter Options: As per your preference

As per your preference Filter Strength: As per your preference

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Balanced

Balanced Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Sharpness: 0.80

0.80 Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard

Standard Texture Filtering: Standard

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard

Standard Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard

: Standard Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Standard

Standard Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is a fantastic graphics card for playing the latest AAA titles in the market, including Forspoken. Despite being over two years old, it still performs well and holds up against newer models.

