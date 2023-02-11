Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The RX 7900 XT is a top-of-the-line graphics card that is part of the powerful RDNA 3 lineup. It is a close rival to the RTX 4080 and is considered one of the fastest video cards available. With its impressive performance, the RX 7900 XT can easily run the latest AAA games in 4K resolution with high framerates, so the card won't have any problems running Hogwarts Legacy.
For a seamless gaming experience, it's important to choose the right settings in any game you play. In this guide, we've outlined the best options for getting the most out of the RX 7900 XT in Avalanche's action RPG.
The RX 7900 XT is a solid GPU for playing AAA games like Hogwarts Legacy
The 7900 XT can max out Hogwarts Legacy at 4K without major framerate drops. The card is also backed up by upscaling technologies like FSR 2.0, so gamers can enjoy the latest titles at framerates much higher than 60 FPS without sacrificing visual quality.
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XT at the best visual quality
Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized game on PC. Thus, players can enjoy the game at its highest visual fidelity while playing with the 7900 XT. The best settings are listed below:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: None
- Upscale Mode: None
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: Off
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On
- Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra
Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XT at the highest framerates
Gamers can get high framerates with some tweaks to the settings in Hogwarts Legacy. The best settings are listed below:
Display Options
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Select monitor: Your primary monitor.
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Rendering Resolution: 100%
- Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2
- Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.
- Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On
- Vsync: Off
- Framerate: Uncapped
- HDR: As per support and preference
- Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)
- Motion Blur: As per preference
- Depth of Field: As per preference
- Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.
- Film Grain: As per preference.
- Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Graphics Options
- Global Quality Preset: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Material Quality: Ultra
- Fog Quality: Ultra
- Sky Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- View Distance Quality: Ultra
- Population Quality: Ultra
- Ray Tracing Reflections: On
- Ray Tracing Shadows: On
- Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
The 7900 XT is a high-end graphics card. Gamers can play the latest AAA titles at stable framerates, and players with the card will have an enjoyable experience in Hogwarts Legacy.
