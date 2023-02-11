Best Hogwarts Legacy graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The RX 7900 XT is a top-of-the-line graphics card that is part of the powerful RDNA 3 lineup. It is a close rival to the RTX 4080 and is considered one of the fastest video cards available. With its impressive performance, the RX 7900 XT can easily run the latest AAA games in 4K resolution with high framerates, so the card won't have any problems running Hogwarts Legacy.

For a seamless gaming experience, it's important to choose the right settings in any game you play. In this guide, we've outlined the best options for getting the most out of the RX 7900 XT in Avalanche's action RPG.

The RX 7900 XT is a solid GPU for playing AAA games like Hogwarts Legacy

The 7900 XT can max out Hogwarts Legacy at 4K without major framerate drops. The card is also backed up by upscaling technologies like FSR 2.0, so gamers can enjoy the latest titles at framerates much higher than 60 FPS without sacrificing visual quality.

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XT at the best visual quality

Hogwarts Legacy is a well-optimized game on PC. Thus, players can enjoy the game at its highest visual fidelity while playing with the 7900 XT. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: None

None Upscale Mode: None

None Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: Off

Off Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: On

On Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Best graphics settings for the Radeon RX 7900 XT at the highest framerates

Gamers can get high framerates with some tweaks to the settings in Hogwarts Legacy. The best settings are listed below:

Display Options

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Select monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Rendering Resolution: 100%

100% Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2

AMD FSR 2 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR Quality

AMD FSR Quality Upscale Sharpness: As per preference.

As per preference. Nvidia Low Reflex Latency: On

On Vsync: Off

Off Framerate: Uncapped

Uncapped HDR: As per support and preference

As per support and preference Field of View: +20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference)

+20 (Recommended, but users can choose as per their preference) Motion Blur: As per preference

As per preference Depth of Field: As per preference

As per preference Chromatic Aberration: As per preference.

As per preference. Film Grain: As per preference.

As per preference. Select GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Graphics Options

Global Quality Preset: Ultra

Ultra Effects Quality: Ultra

Ultra Material Quality: Ultra

Ultra Fog Quality: Ultra

Ultra Sky Quality: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Quality: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra View Distance Quality: Ultra

Ultra Population Quality: Ultra

Ultra Ray Tracing Reflections: On

On Ray Tracing Shadows: On

On Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

The 7900 XT is a high-end graphics card. Gamers can play the latest AAA titles at stable framerates, and players with the card will have an enjoyable experience in Hogwarts Legacy.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

