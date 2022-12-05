Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is the most recent entry in one of the most popular racing series out there: NFS. The title carries the franchise's legacy forward in a detailed world featuring a graffiti-like art style. The game has also received numerous enhancements when it comes to graphical fidelity and audio quality.

The RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is perfectly capable of handling most titles at 1440p without breaking a sweat. However, when it comes to the latest triple-A titles, minor compromises have to be made to ensure a high number of frames per second.

The RTX 3060 Ti is an excellent choice for 1080p gaming as it will easily handle any game thrown at it at this resolution. Moreover, its 8GB VRAM allows all the textures to be maxed out at Full HD. This guide will offer a closer look at the best settings to use in NFS Unbound with the RTX 3060 Ti.

RTX 3060 Ti brings Need for Speed Unbound's graphics to life

Running Need for Speed Unbound on the Ultra preset at 1080p is no challenge for this card, which can easily achieve over 60 frames per second. However, this guide will suggest the best settings to use with the GPU at 1440p, as this delivers the sweetest visuals with decent framerates.

The GPU is only 15% slower than the RTX 3070 and performs exceptionally well in the game. Moreover, with the help of DLSS, the framerate can be boosted even further.

Here are the best settings for Need for Speed's latest installment to use with the RTX 3070:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: High

High Vegetation Detail: High

High Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: High

These are all the settings that will ensure a completely balanced experience in Need for Speed Unbound.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements are quite inclusive

The system requirements for Unbound recommend an RTX 2070, and the RTX 3060 Ti is superior to that card in terms of pure computing power, delivering better results all around. That said, here is what you'll need to be able to run the game:

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Need for Speed Unbound gamers are advised to update their Game Ready Nvidia driver to the latest version to get the best possible performance and eliminate any performance issues.

