Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

Need for Speed Unbound is the most recent entry in one of the most popular racing series out there: NFS. The title carries the franchise's legacy forward in a detailed world featuring a graffiti-like art style. The game has also received numerous enhancements when it comes to graphical fidelity and audio quality.
The RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is perfectly capable of handling most titles at 1440p without breaking a sweat. However, when it comes to the latest triple-A titles, minor compromises have to be made to ensure a high number of frames per second.
The RTX 3060 Ti is an excellent choice for 1080p gaming as it will easily handle any game thrown at it at this resolution. Moreover, its 8GB VRAM allows all the textures to be maxed out at Full HD. This guide will offer a closer look at the best settings to use in NFS Unbound with the RTX 3060 Ti.
RTX 3060 Ti brings Need for Speed Unbound's graphics to life
Running Need for Speed Unbound on the Ultra preset at 1080p is no challenge for this card, which can easily achieve over 60 frames per second. However, this guide will suggest the best settings to use with the GPU at 1440p, as this delivers the sweetest visuals with decent framerates.
The GPU is only 15% slower than the RTX 3070 and performs exceptionally well in the game. Moreover, with the help of DLSS, the framerate can be boosted even further.
Here are the best settings for Need for Speed's latest installment to use with the RTX 3070:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: High
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: High
- Vegetation Detail: High
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
These are all the settings that will ensure a completely balanced experience in Need for Speed Unbound.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements are quite inclusive
The system requirements for Unbound recommend an RTX 2070, and the RTX 3060 Ti is superior to that card in terms of pure computing power, delivering better results all around. That said, here is what you'll need to be able to run the game:
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Need for Speed Unbound gamers are advised to update their Game Ready Nvidia driver to the latest version to get the best possible performance and eliminate any performance issues.