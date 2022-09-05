Warzone Season 5: Top 5 weapons for beginners

Warzone’s Season 5 update is now live. The final season update for the game, Last Stand, has brought many new and exciting additions and changes.

With the return of iconic Call of Duty villains, new weapons, and community events, many new players have joined this free-to-play battle royale title.

Warzone isn’t the easiest game out there. Being a BR, users have to be the last ones standing among 150 others.

This can be very challenging and overwhelming for a newcomer. Having no idea which weapons to pick or loadouts to use can put them at a significant disadvantage against gamers who have been in the game for a while.

The best weapons in the game aren’t always the easiest to use. A firearm might boast high damage stats but can be significantly harder to use.

Thus, weapons that can be easily handled and perform well in Warzone can be crucial for newcomers to the series. These guns won’t only help them survive in Warzone but also learn the game with time.

Five best weapons new players should use in Warzone Season 5

1) Automaton

The Automation is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone. ARs are the perfect weapon class of choice for engaging in mid-range combat.

In Warzone’s Caldera, medium-range combat is imminent, and players cannot avoid them. Automaton is perfect for such a scenario.

The gun has almost no recoil and decent damage over range. It allows new users to easily use the weapon while dealing significant damage to their opponents. The assault rifle’s high rate of fire is a bonus.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: ZAC 600mm BFA

Optic: SVT-40 PL Scope 3-6x

Stock: Anastasia Padded

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drums

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: On hand

2) STG44

The STG44 is also an Assault Rifle in the game. Deemed to be one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it is devastating in Warzone Season 5.

It is among the top-tier weapons in the game right now. When equipped with the correct attachments, this gun can be used to dominate even in long-range engagements. Where it falls short is close-range fights.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: Bipod

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

The PPSh-41 is one of the best SMGs in Warzone right now. What makes it beginner-friendly is its ease of use.

The weapon has a high rate of fire and a large magazine size. It allows users to rain down bullets on their enemies and take them out quickly.

Apart from that, the gun’s ability to hip-fire accurately is top-notch, which means gamers can get away with not aiming down their sights up to specific ranges.

All of this combined means this firearm allows players to run circles around their enemies while dealing great damage.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Quick

4) M4A1

When it comes to easy-to-use Assault Rifles, nothing beats the M4A1. One of the earliest unlocks in the game, it has remained consistent throughout.

Players who are new to the title won’t have many options to choose from. This makes the M4A1 one of the best weapons available early on. Although the gun isn’t in the present meta, the M4A1 is effective across all ranges and reliable.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60-round mags

5) M13

The M13 has been in Warzone since the very beginning. Although it isn’t quite as popular as it used to be, thanks to all the new weapons from Cold War and Vanguard, this firearm is starting to build up some attention in the latest update.

It is one of the easiest weapons to use right now. The M13 has low recoil, a reasonable fire rate, and excels at mid-range fights taking down enemies within seconds. It is a highly versatile gun and won’t slow down gamers due to its high mobility stat for an AR.

Suggested loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Magazine: 60-round mags

Warzone can be intimidating for newcomers with so many weapon choices and different combinations of attachments. These are some of the most easy-to-use and beginner-friendly firearms that allow users to not only get the hang of the game but also have fun.

