Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 - 7 best SMGs to use in Caldera

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for a while now, and players have been enjoying all the new features and additions it has brought.

The Last Stand update has transformed the weapon meta in the game. The weapons that were deemed to be the best have received significant nerfs, making them less powerful than they used to be. This allowed many other weapons to move into the spotlight.

Warzone's Caldera is a big map with lots of open spaces. However, many of the engagements on the map happen in small and closed spaces. SMGs are the best weapons to use in these scenarios.

As Warzone's weapon meta has changed, it's important for players to have the correct SMGs equipped to outperform and take down their enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The MP-40, H4 Blixen, and 5 other great SMGs to use in Warzone’s Caldera

1) Type 100

The Type 100 is not to be underestimated. Despite looking like a weapon from the past, this SMG packs a punch.

With one of the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) in its class, the Type 100 can destroy enemies from close range in a matter of seconds. However, it fails to perform in long-range engagements. The damage drop-off with range is huge, so this weapon isn’t that versatile.

However, players cannot go wrong with the Type 100 when it comes to close-quarter combat.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding

Warubachi Grip Folding Underbarrel: M1914 Hand Stop

M1914 Hand Stop Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

2) MP-40

The MP-40 is a Call of Duty classic and has been in the game since the very first title. In Warzone, the weapon is not only great for Caldera but also for Rebirth Island.

The MP-40’s high mobility stat and time-to-kill (TTK) make it a great choice for players in Warzone. The weapon is a jack of all trades and a master of none.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal/M1914 Hand Stop

Mark VI Skeletal/M1914 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: Quick

3) RA 225

The RA 225 is a new addition to Warzone. It was introduced in the game with the Season 5 update. The weapon quickly rose to the top and became one of the best SMGs to use in the game.

Boasting a fast rate of fire and high mobility stat, the RA 225 is an amazing SMG to use in Caldera. It allows players to quickly take down their enemies without slowing them down. Despite being a small weapon in appearance, its firepower capabilities are not to be underestimated.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Urban Rapid 11”

Urban Rapid 11” Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Urban Tac

Urban Tac Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Quick

4) Marco 5

The Marco 5 was introduced in Warzone with the release of Season 4. The weapon is highly praised for its efficiency in close-range to mid-range combat.

The SMG’s high mobility stat allows players to outmaneuver their enemies and quite easily knock them out. It is simply an absolute beast at close range.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito FR

Imerito FR Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum

8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Gung Ho

Gung Ho Perk 2: Quick

5) H4 Blixen

The H4 Blixen is the perfect SMG on paper. Its easy handling and easy-to-control recoil make it a really good pick.

The weapon also boasts significant firepower and can deal great damage for its class. Due to its low recoil and high damage, players can quickly kill their enemies and ensure victory in gunfights. The weapon shines at close and even medium ranges.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Jonsson 9” RMK

Jonsson 9” RMK Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed

Removed Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

6) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)

The PPSh-41 is one of the best SMGs to use in Warzone. Its fast rate of fire means players can shred their enemies in seconds, and its high magazine size is just the cherry on top.

Considered one of the meta weapons in Season 5, the PPSh-41 is the perfect fit for an aggressive player who likes to rain down bullets on their opponents.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed

Removed Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

7) Armaguerra 43

The Armaguerra 43 deals serious damage in close-quarter combat. Its fast rate of fire, easy recoil, and low time-to-kill (TTK) make the weapon a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. It can also be used for mid-range combat.

This SMG is amazing for modes where players have to fight squads of three or four.

Suggested loadout:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 550mm 03P

Imerito 550mm 03P Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mag

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mag Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Quick

Combat in Caldera isn’t always going to be at close range. However, if players find themselves in such scenarios, having the correct weapon equipped can help them get a favorable outcome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh