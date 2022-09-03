Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 - 7 best SMGs to use in Caldera

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for a while now, and players have been enjoying all the new features and additions it has brought.
The Last Stand update has transformed the weapon meta in the game. The weapons that were deemed to be the best have received significant nerfs, making them less powerful than they used to be. This allowed many other weapons to move into the spotlight.
Warzone's Caldera is a big map with lots of open spaces. However, many of the engagements on the map happen in small and closed spaces. SMGs are the best weapons to use in these scenarios.
As Warzone's weapon meta has changed, it's important for players to have the correct SMGs equipped to outperform and take down their enemies.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
The MP-40, H4 Blixen, and 5 other great SMGs to use in Warzone’s Caldera
1) Type 100
The Type 100 is not to be underestimated. Despite looking like a weapon from the past, this SMG packs a punch.
With one of the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) in its class, the Type 100 can destroy enemies from close range in a matter of seconds. However, it fails to perform in long-range engagements. The damage drop-off with range is huge, so this weapon isn’t that versatile.
However, players cannot go wrong with the Type 100 when it comes to close-quarter combat.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Warubachi Grip Folding
- Underbarrel: M1914 Hand Stop
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
2) MP-40
The MP-40 is a Call of Duty classic and has been in the game since the very first title. In Warzone, the weapon is not only great for Caldera but also for Rebirth Island.
The MP-40’s high mobility stat and time-to-kill (TTK) make it a great choice for players in Warzone. The weapon is a jack of all trades and a master of none.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: VDD 189mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal/M1914 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Momentum
- Perk 2: Quick
3) RA 225
The RA 225 is a new addition to Warzone. It was introduced in the game with the Season 5 update. The weapon quickly rose to the top and became one of the best SMGs to use in the game.
Boasting a fast rate of fire and high mobility stat, the RA 225 is an amazing SMG to use in Caldera. It allows players to quickly take down their enemies without slowing them down. Despite being a small weapon in appearance, its firepower capabilities are not to be underestimated.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Urban Rapid 11”
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Urban Tac
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Sleight of Hand
- Perk 2: Quick
4) Marco 5
The Marco 5 was introduced in Warzone with the release of Season 4. The weapon is highly praised for its efficiency in close-range to mid-range combat.
The SMG’s high mobility stat allows players to outmaneuver their enemies and quite easily knock them out. It is simply an absolute beast at close range.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Perfetto Lesto 355mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito FR
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 64 Round Drum
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Gung Ho
- Perk 2: Quick
5) H4 Blixen
The H4 Blixen is the perfect SMG on paper. Its easy handling and easy-to-control recoil make it a really good pick.
The weapon also boasts significant firepower and can deal great damage for its class. Due to its low recoil and high damage, players can quickly kill their enemies and ensure victory in gunfights. The weapon shines at close and even medium ranges.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Jonsson 9” RMK
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Perk 1: Fleet
- Perk 2: Quick
6) PPSh-41 (Vanguard)
The PPSh-41 is one of the best SMGs to use in Warzone. Its fast rate of fire means players can shred their enemies in seconds, and its high magazine size is just the cherry on top.
Considered one of the meta weapons in Season 5, the PPSh-41 is the perfect fit for an aggressive player who likes to rain down bullets on their opponents.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Perk 1: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Quick
7) Armaguerra 43
The Armaguerra 43 deals serious damage in close-quarter combat. Its fast rate of fire, easy recoil, and low time-to-kill (TTK) make the weapon a force to be reckoned with in Warzone. It can also be used for mid-range combat.
This SMG is amazing for modes where players have to fight squads of three or four.
Suggested loadout:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Imerito 550mm 03P
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72 Round Mag
- Ammunition: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Taped Grip
- Perk 1: Hardscope
- Perk 2: Quick
Combat in Caldera isn’t always going to be at close range. However, if players find themselves in such scenarios, having the correct weapon equipped can help them get a favorable outcome.