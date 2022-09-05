MG 82, best LMG in Warzone Season 5 no one is using

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for some time, and players have been enjoying all the new features and additions this new update has brought.

This final season patch for Warzone, called ‘Last Stand,’ has also brought many changes to the weapon meta. Guns dominating the game have received nerfs, making them less viable than they used to be. This has allowed other weapons, which weren’t picked much earlier, to shine.

Weapons are chosen based on the firepower they carry and their viability in different scenarios. SMGs like the Armaguerra 43 are superb close-range weapons and will shred through enemies within seconds.

Assault rifles like the Grau 5.56 are excellent, giving players the option to shoot down enemies at longer ranges quickly, thanks to their ability to deal high damage in long ranges.

Users pick weapons that deliver what they want. So pick-rate is quite helpful in determining which weapons are potent and which aren’t.

If it is to be considered, then the UGM-8 is the best LMG, Armaguerra 43 is the best SMG, and Automaton is the best AR. However, pick rates aren’t always the true story.

MG 82: Most underrated LMG in Warzone Season 5

The MG 82 is an LMG from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It isn’t quite popular in Warzone but boasts mind-blowing stats.

Even if the meta weapons are ignored, this LMG isn’t in the top 20 weapons in the game going by the pick-rate method of determining the best weapons.

Judging by statistics

As derived from WZRanked, the weapon only has a pick rate of 0.04%. For reference, the Armaguerra 43 has an 8.97% pick rate.

If accurate, this makes the former one of the worst weapons in-game. However, as previously mentioned, going by pick rates cannot be the best measure to determine the viability of a firearm.

The tables turn when considering the weapon’s K/D ratio and the win rate. The former is 1.17%, and the win rate is a whopping 7.49%. For comparison, the Armaguerra 43 has a win rate of 3.65% and a K/D ratio of 1.17%.

The MG 82 in Warzone Season 5 has a high win rate (Image via Activision)

The MG 82 has almost double the win rate of the Armaguerra 43 despite its low pick rate. ThisLMG is currently underrated as it is overshadowed by its more versatile counterparts.

If gamers decide to give the weapon a shot, the following loadout will allow them to optimize your weapon and provide the best experience:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4” Task Force

16.4” Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

This LMG is an absolute beast and performs mind-blowingly well at medium to long ranges. However, where it falls short are the close-quarter combat scenarios. In such a case, running an SMG as a second weapon in their Warzone class is recommended.

Warzone Season 5 has received mixed responses from fans. While some loved the changes this new update bought, others complained about the new weapons introduced to the game, along with other technical problems.

Edited by Ravi Iyer