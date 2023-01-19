Best Controller settings for Warzone 2 in 2023

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is nearing its second seasonal update, which is expected to introduce several changes to the game. Having the best possible movement and character controls in the game when heading into a new season is essential to ensure that you can fluidly traverse the map.

Both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 support two types of input to play the game - Mouse & Keyboard and Controller. The series is supported on various platforms and includes consoles that require additional support for controllers. Combats and movements are usually smoother for controller users and are crisp and accurate for mouse & keyboard players. To balance the input disparity, developers introduced aim-assists, which help players track their enemy operators.

Here are the best controller settings that players can use for Warzone 2 in 2023.

Note: The settings mentioned here reflect the author's opinion and can differ for everyone.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 best 2023 controller settings, sensitivity, and more.

Players must understand that a consistent and comfortable set of controls can provide the extra edge required to overpower enemies. Activision released Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title to provide an enhanced gaming experience to the entire player base. The game has had a few obstacles but has managed to maintain a reasonably stable player count.

Some of the best Warzone 2 players around the globe utilize controllers to dominate lobbies and secure consecutive wins. Players can also opt to use a controller on their PCs while playing the game on Battle.net or Steam.

Here are the controller settings players can use

Here are the most effective controller settings that players can employ to consolidate their names in the Warzone Victories.

General Settings

BR Button Layout : Tactical flipped

: Tactical flipped Stick Layout Present : Default

: Default Invert Vertical Look : Disabled

: Disabled Left Stick Min Input Deadzone : 0 - 0.05 (A lower number is better in this case)

: 0 - 0.05 (A lower number is better in this case) Right Stick Min Input Deadzone :0 - 0.05 (A lower number is better in this case)

:0 - 0.05 (A lower number is better in this case) Left Stick Max Input Deadzone : 1.00

: 1.00 Right Stick Max Input Deadzone : 1.00

: 1.00 Vertical Stick Sensitivity : 6.00

: 6.00 Horizontal Stick Sensitivity : 6.00

: 6.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier : 0.85

: 0.85 Aim Response Curve Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Controller Vibration: Disabled

Movement Settings

Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Disabled Tactical Sprint : Double Tap

: Double Tap Automatic Sprint: Auto Tactical Sprint

Auto Tactical Sprint Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Enabled Parachute Auto-Deploy: Disabled

Weapons Settings

Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Scale Aim Assist with FOV: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Shared Input: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Steady Aim Behavior : Hold

: Hold Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Use/Reload Behavior: Contextual Tap

Contextual Tap Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: Enabled

Enabled Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Some of the settings mentioned here will also remain subject to personal preference. Some players prefer to equip armor plates one at a time instead of “Apply All” as it can be obstructive while taking gunfights. Similarly, some players are more accustomed to playing with an inverted view of their joysticks.

Various iterations of controller settings can be used to play Activision’s latest Battle Royale, as every player experiences the title slightly differently. Players can also tweak their sensitivity settings to find the perfect number.

This concludes with the most effective controller settings players can use in 2023 for Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more in-game settings guides.

