Warzone 2 gets mostly negative reviews on Steam as playerbase decreases drastically

Almost two months after its release, Call of Duty Warzone 2 has accrued mostly negative reviews on Steam. While promising an immersive future for the battle royale, the latest iteration failed to deliver, and the reviews on Steam are littered with scrutiny.

According to many sources, the game has also lost a massive chunk of its playerbase in the last month. While Activision has yet to disclose the statistics, the current situation should worry the franchise.

Warzone 2 suffers a decline in playerbase two months since release

After almost seven years, Call of Duty finally returned to Steam, and with Warzone 2 as a free-to-play title, it was anticipated to become a massive hit after its release. However, in just two months since its arrival, reviews on Steam state the contrary. Following the drop-off, the community blames the game's current state for this situation.

Here are the current stats for reviews on Steam.

RECENT REVIEWS: Mostly Negative (2,019)

ALL REVIEWS: Mostly Negative (18,054)

After a shaky start, fans believed that the developers would improve the quality of life features in Warzone 2. However, the fanbase has lambasted the game over the past two months. With numerous bugs, glitches in-game, terrible UI experience, and more issues, the game failed to fill the shoes of its predecessor.

Zeus @ZeusOfAimAssist Warzone 2 kinda fun it’s definitely a casual player focused BR with a low skill gap but that’s not necessarily bad because anyone can pick it up and get kills and have fun and you can’t really say the same for Apex anymore Warzone 2 kinda fun it’s definitely a casual player focused BR with a low skill gap but that’s not necessarily bad because anyone can pick it up and get kills and have fun and you can’t really say the same for Apex anymore

Furthermore, a large part of the community did not like the game's approach in creating room for more casual players. While the statement is debatable, removing slide canceling, bunny hopping, and all the advanced movement mechanisms surely decreased the skill gap from the last iteration.

Removing the bridge would have been a great step if the developers could provide a fresh and user-friendly in-game experience. However, the massive downfall of the player count is proof that the developers made a mistake.

With Raven Software reportedly taking a few extra days to launch the game's next season, it can be expected that they will fix the current issues and attract the lost playerbase.

Based on the most recent leak, season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone 2 will arrive on February 15, so there will be more time for players who have yet to complete the battle pass. However, they will have to wait for official confirmation from Activision.

