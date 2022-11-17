Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1650

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings a plethora of new additions and upgrades over its predecessor. It expands on the previous title and improves upon numerous fronts. Warzone 2's map, Al Mazrah, is big and contains varied terrains. Several aspects of this map shine through the latest graphical upgrades and beautifully designed waterways.

GTX 1650 is a low-to-mid-range GPU that was launched back in 2019. While it is targeted at consumers who want a casual gaming experience, it outdid itself and is capable of running many titles at 1080p with decent framerates without comprising much of the visual aspects of the games.

Being a next-generation title, Warzone 2 takes up a lot of the system's resources. While the Nvidia GTX 1650 performs brilliantly in esports titles, it falls behind when it comes to triple-A games in 2022. This article takes a closer look at the settings that owners of the GTX 1650 should be using to play Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 on GTX 1650 isn't a pleasant experience

Warzone 2 becomes too much for the GTX 1650 to maintain decent framerates without compromising on graphics. However, thanks to the various customization options the title provides, users can tweak numerous minute details in terms of visual fidelity to get the most out of their gaming session. Here are the best settings for Warzone 2:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: GTX 1650

GTX 1650 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 AMD FSR 1.0 Preset: Quality

Quality Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Medium Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Min

Min On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: Medium

Medium Particle Lighting: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings represent an optimal experience. However, users can go even lower to get better framerates or compromise a few frames for better visual quality.

As Beenox suggested, it is recommended to update the GPU drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless Warzone 2.0 gaming experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

