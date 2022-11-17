Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1650

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brings a plethora of new additions and upgrades over its predecessor. It expands on the previous title and improves upon numerous fronts. Warzone 2's map, Al Mazrah, is big and contains varied terrains. Several aspects of this map shine through the latest graphical upgrades and beautifully designed waterways.
GTX 1650 is a low-to-mid-range GPU that was launched back in 2019. While it is targeted at consumers who want a casual gaming experience, it outdid itself and is capable of running many titles at 1080p with decent framerates without comprising much of the visual aspects of the games.
Being a next-generation title, Warzone 2 takes up a lot of the system's resources. While the Nvidia GTX 1650 performs brilliantly in esports titles, it falls behind when it comes to triple-A games in 2022. This article takes a closer look at the settings that owners of the GTX 1650 should be using to play Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 on GTX 1650 isn't a pleasant experience
Warzone 2 becomes too much for the GTX 1650 to maintain decent framerates without compromising on graphics. However, thanks to the various customization options the title provides, users can tweak numerous minute details in terms of visual fidelity to get the most out of their gaming session. Here are the best settings for Warzone 2:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: GTX 1650
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: AMD FSR 1.0
- AMD FSR 1.0 Preset: Quality
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Min
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: Medium
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings represent an optimal experience. However, users can go even lower to get better framerates or compromise a few frames for better visual quality.
As Beenox suggested, it is recommended to update the GPU drivers to the latest version to ensure a flawless Warzone 2.0 gaming experience.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.